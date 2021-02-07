The Cameron women’s basketball team earned the season sweep of UT Tyler with a 74-41 win behind a dominating defensive performance.
After winning on Friday 72-58, Cameron would look for the season sweep against the winless Patriots at the Aggie Gym on Saturday afternoon. In the early goings, the two teams got into a defensive battle with neither team scoring until just before the seven minute mark.
Maighan Hedge got the scoring started with a pair of threes for the Black and Gold. CU grew a nine point first quarter lead behind Hedge’s 11 first frame points.
The Aggie defense was stifling in the second quarter as the Patriots did not score until the four minute mark in the frame when a couple free throws broke the dry spell. UTT only scored four points in the second quarter with CU causing 14 first half turnovers while holding the Patriots to a lowly 21 percent from the floor, and 1-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Logan Collyer came out of the locker room on fire drilling back-to-back triples, after being held scoreless in the first 20 minutes. The senior was able to extend the Aggies lead to 42-17. The Harrah native would go on to finish with nine points and made a big impact in the passing lanes collecting three steals.
The Aggies pulled away in the second half, dominating the Pats in every aspect of the game. The tough CU defense held the Patriots to 10 third quarter points, before Tyler was able to produce 16 points in the final frame.
Cameron created 26 UT Tyler turnovers recording 16 steals as a team. Along with Collyer’s three, Hedge earned 3 steals as well, while Kiara Lovings, Katie King and Whitney Outon all got in the passing lanes for two steals each. Aside from the turnovers, the Pats only shot 28 percent from the floor by game’s end and 31 percent from deep. CU held a lead in this game for over 37 minutes.
The Aggie offense saw two players notch double-figures, including Hedge, who finished with 17 points on an efficient 42 percent from the floor, and 44 percent from beyond the arc where she hit four threes. Hedge came down with four rebounds and facilitated the Black and Gold offense well with six assists to her credit.
Delecia Brown was a spark plug off the Aggie pine pouring in 11 points and was perfect on the night going 5-for-5 from the floor and 1-for-1 from beyond the arc, the first time a CU player has accomplished that feat since 2015.
In Friday night’s contest, Stephanie Peterson poured in 14 points, six assists and six rebounds as Cameron broke away from the Patriots in the second half. The Aggies saw ten players score a point, led by three double-digit scorers. Along with Peterson, Katie King and Kiara Lovings each poured in 12 points thanks to three triples a piece.
Saturday’s win gets Emma Andrews squad above .500 for the first time in a month and the two game sweep brings her career win total to over 50 (51).
Cameron begins a three-game road stretch on Tuesday, Feb. 9, visiting Texas A&M-Commerce for a makeup meeting from a previously postponed matchup. They then head further south to face St. Mary’s for two games over the weekend, Feb. 12-13.