EDMOND– Cameron women’s basketball team got off to a miserable start but finally got shots to fall and made a gallant comeback before finally running out of time in a 72-65 loss to Central Oklahoma and former CU coach Emma Andrews.
Coach Jeff Mahoney’s Aggies fall to 2-2 on the season heading into Thanksgiving break. CU has one final non-conference match Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist, with the tip scheduled for 1:30 pm.
Cameron started the game missing its first eight shots and quickly found the Aggies down 9-1 midway through the quarter. CU would go 3-of-15 in the opening frame, while UCO hit 9-of-19 shots to build a 22-9 lead after one.
In the second quarter, seven players recorded points for the Black-and-Gold, with no one making more than one shot to score 14 points. Kailyn Lay would be the leading scorer for the Aggies going into the half, with nine points, with Cameron trailing 44-23.
The Bronchos had an unsung leader show up to pick up some slack; Aliyah Llanusa would lead them in scoring with 19 points. She was joined in double-figures by the top three scorers coming into the game, Alayzha Knapp and Brooke Rayner tallied 14 points each, and Karly Wadsworth added 13.
The second half was more competitive, as the Aggies would outscore UCO by 12 points, shooting 43 percent on 12-for-28 shooting from the field.
In the third quarter, both teams would score a quick two points, but the defenses would lock in, causing both teams to go over two minutes without scoring until a Lay layup at the 6:33 mark. CU held a 10-8 advantage in the final 2:45 to trim the deficit to 18, heading into the fourth.
The Aggies, behind Miller’s 12 fourth-quarter points, would cut the score to two possessions, down five points with 1:28 to play. However, Cameron missed two shots the rest of the way, unable to score as the Bronchos held on for the win.
Karley Miller recorded a career-high 20 points to lead all scorers Tuesday. She also tallied her first double-double with her game-high 11 rebounds. Miller had two points at the break before catching fire in the final 12 minutes, knocking down four threes during that stretch.
Lay scored 17 points, and Alena Wilson chipped in 10 for the Aggies. Korie Allensworth added five, Katie King and Kierra Lovings had four, Kloe Heidebrecht and LaKya Leslie recorded two and MiKayla Peterson had one.
King and Wilson snagged five boards, Lay grabbed four, Allensworth, Leslie and Peterson pulled in two, and Heidebrecht and Hallie Horton had one rebound.
Lay dished out a team-high three assists, Heidebrecht added two, and Taliyah Johnson, King, and Peterson had one.