EDMOND– Cameron women’s basketball team got off to a miserable start but finally got shots to fall and made a gallant comeback before finally running out of time in a 72-65 loss to Central Oklahoma and former CU coach Emma Andrews.

Coach Jeff Mahoney’s Aggies fall to 2-2 on the season heading into Thanksgiving break. CU has one final non-conference match Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist, with the tip scheduled for 1:30 pm.

Recommended for you