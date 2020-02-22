There will be plenty of excitement around the Cameron campus today and much of that excitement will be in the warm confines of the Aggie Gym where the women’s and men’s basketball teams host Arkansas-Fort Smith for a pair of very important games.
The Cameron women will take the court first at 2 p.m. with Senior Day ceremonies to start the doubleheader.
One of those seniors, Ava Battese will be hoping this isn’t the Aggies last home game as they remain in contention to host a first-round Lone Star Conference Tournament game if they can have a strong finish and that starts today.
The Cameron men are just fighting to make the field and they face a must-win situation as next week’s schedule at Eastern New Mexico and West Texas will be just as tough for the men as it will be for the women. They stayed alive witj a tough 65-62 win over the Eagles Thursday.
Both aided their causes Thursday with big wins as the women routed Oklahoma Christian, 79-58, as Maighan Hedge and Amaka Nwakamma each posted 20-point efforts for CU.
In the first quarter, the Aggies found themselves in a defensive battle with the Eagles, down by just two after the first 10 minutes. By halftime, the Aggies were down just one point, after an offensive explosion from sophomore sensation Hedge.
Hedge, the leading scorer in the Lone Star Conference, ended the first half with 12 points and a pair of assists.
The Black and Gold got a huge lift off the bench from Amaka Nwakamma who turned in 12 first-half points of her own. Nwakamma was able to produce a steal on the defensive end, to go along with her two rebounds.
CU head coach Emma Andrews spoke of Nwakama’s game saying, “It is the reason right now we are good...I can sub anyone off and, on the floor, and we do not lose too much.”
Hedge’s offensive outburst did not get cooled off by the halftime break. The Melbourne, Aus. native ended the third frame with 23 points and was the main reason the Aggies were able to take control of this contest in the third quarter.
CU’s sophomore guard Hedge again was helped out by some clutch buckets from Nwakamma whose late third quarter and-one helped the Black and Gold blow the game open. She entered the fourth frame with 21 points to her credit, along with six rebounds, and an assist.
Hedge continued her magnificent season, ending the game with 27 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Andrews said after the game “I am not sure if she is one of the best players in the conference or the best player in the conference.”
Hedge and Nwakamma were the lone Aggies to reach double figures, but freshman Stephanie Peterson was able to lay the foundation for the Aggies in this big win. The Colorado, native hauled in nine rebounds, and three assists.
Andrews spoke highly of the young combo guard, adding “It has taken work, and honestly just trust. We are not afraid to give our freshmen a chance.”
Today’s foe, the Lady Lions, average 64 points on the offensive end while giving up an average of 68 points on 42 percent shooting from the field to their opposition. They struggle at controlling the ball, turning over the rock 21.5 times per game, but return the favor on the other end, forcing 19.5 turnovers with 9.5 of those coming on UAFS steals. Junior Mar’Shalia Lollie averages 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field, while Hannah Boyett scores 9.9 points per game and Ashanti Eden averages 9.0 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Lions.
Cameron scored 43 second-half points on their way to a close 73-68 win over UAFS on Jan. 23. Nwakamma led fourth quarter comeback, outscoring the Lady Lions 11-1 all on her own in the final 2:05 of play. The senior guard finished with 18 points on 5-6 shooting and 8-10 from the foul line, while Hedge added a game-high 29 points on 10-17 shooting from the floor.
Senior Tyler Williams, who will be honored before today’s game, started his big night with a game-high seven points in the first twenty minutes. Williams’ day was far from finished, as his second-half performance was even more spectacular. The senior from Illinois finished the night with a career-high 23 points, including two rebounds, and three assists. Like the rest of the Aggies, Williams was huge on the defensive end earning three steals and a block.
Jordan Lewis added even more senior leadership on the floor for the Aggies, as he poured in 12 points. Including crucial second-half 3 pointers to help ice the win. Lewis finished with four trey’s, and four rebounds, to go along with his three assists.
The CU defense was able to score 15 points off Eagle turnovers. OC turned it over 15 times, to the Aggies eight. Despite Will Lienhard protecting the paint with six blocks, the Aggies were still able to muster 22 points inside. The CU defense only gave up 16 points in the paint.