CU women 8th preseason poll
Cameron women’s basketball heads into the 2022-23 season picked to finish eighth, according to the Lone Star Conference preseason poll released last week.
The Aggies are coming off a trip to the LSC Quarterfinals after posting a 17-11 record a season ago, which included an 11-5 mark in LSC play.
CU tallied 347 points in the poll, finishing eighth behind Texas A&M International.
West Texas A&M was the top pick in the poll with 612 points and 31 first-place votes, while Lubbock Christian and Texas Woman’s picked up the remaining first-place votes with four points each. LCU was selected second with 557, and TWU came in third with 538 points.
Angelo State comes in at fourth with 519, UT Tyler rounds out the top five with 479, and Texas A&M-Kingsville is slated sixth with 408 points.
The Black-and-Gold will be led by a new head coach and return five players from last year’s team. Jeff Mahoney will take over after spending the previous three seasons as the assistant. King leads the group with 10.8 ppg, team-leading 43.8 from beyond the arc, and Allensworth with 8.8 ppg, the third and fourth leading scorers from a year ago.
They are joined by Alannah Gillespie, LaKya Leslie, and Karley Miller.
The Aggies will be looking to replace its losses with nine new additions, including transfers Taliyah Johnson, Kailyn Lay, and Mikayla Peterson.
CU will also be working into action five players transferring in from junior colleges; Claire Dodds, Hallie Horton, Kiara Lovings, Lindsey Waits, and Alena Wilson.
Cameron opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 11 versus UC Colorado Springs at the RMAC/LSC Challenge in Colorado Springs, Colo., with the home opener set for Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. versus Harding.
CU Men’s Basketball Picked 16th
Cameron men’s basketball will head into the 2022-23 season picked to finish 16th in the league, according to the Lone Star Conference preseason poll released Monday.
The Aggies are coming off an 8-18 season in which they posted a 3-13 conference record and finished 16th in the league standings, missing the postseason tournament for the fourth straight season.
CU picked up 68 points in the preseason poll to finish 16th, right behind Eastern New Mexico.
West Texas was the preseason favorite with 619 points and 36 first-place votes, with Dallas Baptist coming in second with 560 votes, Lubbock Christian came in third with 489 and two first-place nods, fourth was Midwestern State with 260, and St. Edwards rounded out the top five with 238 votes.
CU Sports Information
