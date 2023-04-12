Cameron fifth in California
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. – The Cameron men’s golf team had a fifth-place finish at the NCAA West Regional Preview at the Foxtail Golf Club on Tuesday in sixth place.
The Aggies led the field with 60 birdies, to go with 139 pars. Hunter Drotts and Preston Holmes had a team-high 14 birdies, Hamish Murray chipped in 13, Chris Somerfield sunk 10, and Trevor Mierl added nine. Individual, Joey Kirk made six birdies and an eagle.
CU finished the two days with a score of 283-301-285—869. Cal State San Marcos won the tournament after shooting a 286-286-281—853. Matthew Pennington of CSSM and Jordan Lee of Western Washington were co-champions after recording an -8.
Holmes rebounded in the final round shooting a 69, to finish with a 73-76-69—218, climbing 26 spots to finish tied for 18th with Somerfield, who carded a 70-76-72—218. Drotts fell to a tie for 24th after shooting a 67-75-77—219. Murray tied for 27th with a two-day total of 73-74-73—220, and Mierl shot a 77-82-71—230 to tie for 79th place.
The Black-and-Gold head to the Lone Star Conference Tournament in Thackerville, Okla., on April 17-19.
Aggies Win 13th Consecutive Match
EDMOND – Cameron went on the road on Tuesday and won 5-2 over Central Oklahoma at the Broncho Courts.
The Black-and-Gold have not lost since the season opener against UT Arlington and are a perfect 13-0 against NCAA Division II schools after the win today. CU makes the trek across the Red River to face off against the rival Mustangs of Midwestern State. If the Aggies win on Thursday, they will lock in the Lone Star Conference regular season championship.
Cameron had wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to take a 1-0 lead, as Vasilisa Polunova and Anastasia Uspenskaia won 7-5, and Jenna Goessel and Magda Wawrowska won 6-3.
In singles, Polunova at No. 1 and Kateryna Rudenko at No.3 keep their hot streaks, as Polunova won her seventh straight decision with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and Rudenko won 6-1, 6-1 to secure her ninth match in a row. Wawrowska got the 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 5, and Karolina Glowinska won 6-3, 7-6 at No. 6.
CU softball drops Game One to LCU
LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron falls 4-1 in the opening game to Lubbock Christian on Tuesday afternoon at Maner Park.
The Aggies move to 25-17 overall and 21-13 in the Lone Star Conference. CU and LCU will meet for a doubleheader on Wednesday to finish the series.
Kaiden Boren was 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a home run, and Karis Clark went 1-of-2.
Josie Swafford was hit with the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings of work.
Boren got the lone run on the board for the Black-and-Gold in the top of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run.
The Lady Chaps scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. They added a run in the third and fifth to build a 4-1 lead before closing the game.