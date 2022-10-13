Fellers wins title
at LCC toiurney
Ellie Fellers of Cameron won the 2022 Oklahoma Intercollegiate by two strokes on Tuesday afternoon at the Lawton Country Club. Fellers is the second Aggie to win a tournament in program history.
Fellers shot at 74-71—145 in the tournament to hold off Madison Brown from Midwestern, Mia Clarke of McLennan, and Ozlyan Juarez of Angelo State.
CU shot a 300 in the final round to go with their 298 on Monday for a two-day total of 598. The Aggies would finish in second place behind Oklahoma Christian, who shot a 293 on Tuesday to win the tournament by five shots.
Ashley Davis joined Fellers in the top 10, tying for ninth place with a 74-75—149. Maelle Dreyer shot her second straight 76 to finish with a total of 152, tying her with Maria Jose Savoca for 18th place; Savoca recorded a 74-78—152.
Emma Englefield rounded out the team for the Black-and-Gold with a card of 79-84—163 to tie for 39th place.
Competing as individuals, Molleejo Crain tied for 31st after recording a two-day score of 75-83—158. Mollie Wheeler finished tied for 33rd place with a total of 80-79-159. Carley Bolding recorded an 85-78—163 to tie for 39th. Malerie Nyberg finished in 43rd with a scorecard of 84-81—165.
Aggies fifth
at MSU Invitational
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Cameron turned in a fifth-place finish in the Midwestern State Invitational at the Wichita Falls Country Club Tuesday. Trevor Mierl, Hamish Murray, and Chris Somerfield led the way for the Aggies.
Mierl, Murray, and Somerfield finished tied for 17th place. Mierl shot a 70 in the final round, finishing with a 71-74-70—215, Murray recorded a score of 74-68-73—215, and Somerfield had a 71-70-74—215.
Preston Holmes and Joey Kirk finish tied for 38th place. Holmes carded a 75-70-74—219, and Kirk had a 74-70-75—219.
The Aggies’ top team had a two-day score of 290-278-291—859, finishing 19 strokes off the winning team, Midland CC. Texas A&M International’s Mauricio Figueroa won the individual title with a 67-67-69—203.
Cameron’s B team placed 12th with a card of 297-284-302—883.
Carson Wright tied for 30th with a scorecard of 72-72-73—217, Cole Luber had a two-day total of 74-66-78—218 to place tied for 32nd, and Hunter Drotts placed tied for 63rd recording a score of 77-74-75—226.
Ethan Parker and Zachary Siaca finished tied for 68th, Parker carded a total of 78-72-77—227, and Siaca had a 74-76-77—227.
CU returns home to host the Hrnciar Invitational Monday and Tuesday at the Territory Golf Club in Duncan.
SNU tops Aggies
in volleyball
Anjolie Navarrete recorded her second triple-double of the season but it wasn’t enough as Cameron fell to Southern Nazarene, 3-1, in Lone Star action.
The scores were: 25-20; 20-25, 28-26 and 28-26 inside the Aggie Gym.
Anjolie Navarrete totaled 21 assists, 13 kills, and 11 digs; she also had four aces and tallied five blocks, plus she collected another double-double with 15 digs and 12 kills.
Natalia Araujo added 11 kills and Caitlyn Henderson had six. Alice Tuci dished out 19 assists, and Meagan Jimenez recorded five to go along with 20 digs.
Cameron hits the round for a trip to Edmond to take on Oklahoma Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.
—Cameron Sports Info