Softball sweeps series from Kingsville crew
Khmari Edwards took a 1-2 pitch and drove it the other way to clear the fence in right, giving Cameron a 4-3 win to complete the series sweep over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at McMahon Field.
The Black-and-Gold moved to 15-12 overall and 12-9 in the Lone Star Conference. The three wins this weekend broke an eight-game losing streak against the Javelinas.
The Aggies head to San Antonio for a three-game series starting Tuesday with a doubleheader.
Edwards went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a home run, and a stolen base, and Kylie French was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Josie Swafford had the other hit for the Aggies, going 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch.
Jocelyn Bright got the start throwing five innings, allowing two runs, one earned on six hits, while striking out five. Swafford pitched the final two innings to earn her sixth win of the season, surrendering an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Kingsville took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Cameron rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the third. French doubled to left center to drive in Mikayla Richmond, then Edwards and Kaiden Boren completed a double steal to give CU a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, the Javelinas tied the game on an error. Alyssa Deanda came in to score the go-ahead run in the sixth when the ball got away from the second baseman while covering first.
Texas A&M-Kingsville scored an unearned run in the seventh to force a bottom half of the inning.
But Edwards didn’t take long to end the game with her walk-off solo home run to lead off.
Friday the Aggie women earned tough wins of 2-1 and 4-0.
Richmond went 2-for-2 with a run, a double, and a stolen base, and Josie Swafford was 2-for-3 with a run. Kaiden Boren went 1-for-3 with a double, Karis Clark was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, and Kylie French had a 1-for-3 outing with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Robyn Bales went the distance for the pitching win, allowing a run on six hits while striking out seven. Kingsville scored its lone run in the top of the first.
The Aggies tied the game on an RBI single from Clark in the fourth to drive in Swafford.
In the fifth, French knocked in Richmond with the winning run on a single to right center.
Swafford threw a five-hit shutout in game two while collecting nine strikeouts in the win.
Richmond stayed locked in game two, with another 2-for-2 game with a double and an RBI. Boren was 1-for-2 with a run, a double, a stolen base, and a walk, Clark went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, a double, and Kelsye Loughman went 1-for-2 with two RBI, a run, and a home run.
In the second, CU got all the runs it needed off a two-run home run to left by Loughman that scored Swafford.
The last two runs for the Black-and-Gold were off a double by Clark that scored Swafford and an infield single by Richmond that Clark crossed the plate to make it 4-0.
ENMU takes 3-game set from Aggie baseballers
PORTALES, N.M. – Cameron’s baseball team could not hold an early lead, falling 9-8 Saturday to Eastern New Mexico at the Greyhound Baseball Field.
Cameron returns home to host Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 3:00 pm.
In his first start of the season, Dominic Arellano went 3-for-5 with a run. Colby Flood was 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBI, and a walk. Trent Mallonee had a 2-for-4 game with two runs, two walks, a double, and a stolen base, Hunter Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch, and Beau Williams was 2-for-3 with two walks, a run, an RBI, a double, and a stolen base.
Clayton McClenan got the ball to start Saturday, pitching five scoreless innings to start, before allowing five runs in his final inning. He gave up nine hits and struck out six Greyhounds. Weston Max faced three batters, surrendering two runs on two hits. Matthew Scott threw 2-plus innings, giving up two runs on three hits with one strikeout. Evan Nichols faced the game’s final two batters, recording one out.
Jayce Clem drove in Mallonee with a single through the right side to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
CU built a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning, Flood knocked in Kody Bigford with a single to left, Mallonee scored on a failed pickoff attempt by ENMU, Flood crossed the plate after the second error of the inning, and Williams scored on a wild pitch.
Arellano scored off a fielder’s choice off the bat of Flood to make it 6-0.
The Greyhounds rallied to score seven unanswered runs to take a 7-6 lead after seven complete innings.