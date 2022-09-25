Polunova advances in ITA Regional
ARLINGTON, Texas—Cameron has the two-seed in Vasilisa Polunova; she would win twice on Friday to advance to the final four on Saturday at the ITA Regional hosted at Dallas Baptist.
Polunova will face the third seed, St. Mary’s Ashley Penshorn, at 9 am Saturday, and the winner will face the winner of top-seed Dianela Rodriguez from Angelo State and Angelo Charles-Alfred.
Anastasia Uspenskaia, the fifth seed, moved into the top-8 after beating Madison Stafford from DBU 6-1, 6-3.
Magda Wawrowska, lost in the top-16 matchup against six-seeded Angela Vargas of St. Mary’s 1-6, 4-6.
Karolina Glowinska topped Rhea Singh of UT Permian Basin 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. Glowinska dropped her consolation semi-finals matchup to ASU’s Esther Bowers 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 8-10.
CU falls to St. Mary’s
SAN ANTONIO—Cameron dropped a Lone Star Conference volleyball matchup against St. Mary’s on Friday, 3-0, inside the Bill Greehey Arena.
Arianna Navarrete led the Aggies’ offense with five kills, Caitlyn Henderson recorded three, Natalia Araujo, Trinity Maldonado, Anjolie Navarrete added two, and Jessica Lipkit and Jacee Stelter had one.
Alice Tuci led CU with seven assists, Anjolie Navarrete added six, Meagan Jimenez, Ada Kuday, and Stelter had one.
—CU Sports Info
