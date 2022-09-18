CU student-athletes schedule benefits
Don’t be surprised if a Cameron student-athlete comes up to you and asks you to put down an entry into their “Cow-Patty Bingo” because it’s no joke, there is some money behind the madness.
CU strength and conditioning coach Ryan Flood has planned two fund-raising events and the events can put money into your pockets while helping Cameron athletes.
The Cow Pie Bingo involves a 10-foot by 10-foot grid with numbered squares representing land parcels which are sold for $25 each.
A numbered grid is randomly generated by a computer and the grid is drawn in a large corral at the Cameron University Farm. The steer/heifer is then released into the pen and whichever square the first cow pie lands on wins half the pot ($1,250) and the other half goes to help purchase equipment and pay for our student-athlete nutrition program.
The event will be start at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24, and last until 5 p.m. or until the first cow pie is dropped, whichever comes first.
The public is invited to attend and is encouraged to bring their own chairs and even a lure to help attract the animal toward the grid where you own land. A few pieces of cake or maybe a sample of prime alfalfa hay might just be the right lure.
Quarter Beef Raffle
If you want to enjoy some tasty beef but don’t want to spend time at the cow patty event, you can purchase tickets for a drawing that includes a quarter of prime Oklahoma beef from the Glover Cattle Company.
Tickets for that drawing are $25 per ticket or five for $100. The paper tickets will be placed in a raffle drum and winner(s) will be drawn at 2:45 p.m. before the start of the cow patty bingo.
There will be one winner selected for every 225 tickets sold. Winner(s) will get to choose their cuts of beef by contacting processor South Canadian Meats LLC. If the winner is unsure which cuts they like, South Canadian Meats LLC. is happy to talk you through the process.
Davis seventh in women’s golf event
DENVER – Ashley Davis led Cameron’s women’s golf team by posting a top-10 finish at the Swam Memorial at the Todd Creek Golf Club.
As a team the Aggies tied for fifth with a score of 309-314-302—925. Colorado Christian won the tournament with a 903.
Davis carded rounds of 74-81-71—226. Maria Jose Savoca turned in a 15th-place finish with a score of 78-75-76—229.
Rounding out the CU scores were Maelle Dreyer (76-80-77—233), finishing tied for 24th, Ellie Fellers 43rd (81-78-82—241), and Malerie Nyberg finishing 64th (94-81-78—253).
Tristan Gabbard of Midwestern State took the individual title with a score of 218.
Cameron men third in Mile High
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Cameron’s men’s golf team turned in a third-place finish in the fall season opener at the Writz at Mile High at the Bear Creek Golf Club. Trevor Mierl led the Aggies after shooting a 4-under-par 68 in the final round, earning leaving him locked in a three-way tie for fourth.
CU shot 362-372-361—1095 to finish in third place, seven strokes behind Colorado State-Pueblo for the team title and three shots back from Colorado Christian.
Mierl carded a 72-73-68—213, three strokes off the pace of champion Ada Duncan from Colorado Christian, and just a shot out of second place.
Preston Holmes tied for 17th after rounds of 71-78-69—218 and Hamish Murray was one shot back with scores of 71-72-76—219.
Ethan Parker improved three strokes each round and climbed to tied for 36th place with a score of 78-75-52—225, Chris Somerfield tied for 43rd after recording a score of 74-74-79—227, and Joey Kirk posted a 74-79-76—229 to tie for 46th.
Cameron’s men’s team takes the next two weeks off before participating in the Ryan Palmer Invitational hosted by West Texas A&M in Amarillo, Texas.