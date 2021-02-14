Cameron and Midwestern State finally wrapped up their two-game volleyball series this week on Friday afternoon at the Aggie Gym. After dropping the first match earlier in the week and having the second rescheduled multiple times due to weather, the Aggies prevailed in a tense, five-set contest on Friday.
The game saw each side playing with a ton of energy, and competitiveness, as expected in a rivalry game. Aggie head coach Brandon Stephenson mentioned his team was motivated not to let MSU sweep them on their home floor.
Walia Franklin led the Black and Gold with a .414 hitting percentage. CU saw three more players hit above .200, including JaLisa Hollingshed who turned in a .333-hit percentage to go along with her team-high eight blocks. Natalia Araujo da Silva earned a .357 hit-percentage to go along with her six blocks.
Alanni Carter turned in a stellar performance. Carter collected eight digs, three blocks, and tied for a team-high 13 kills with Franklin.
Arianna Navarrete and Presley Shearin led the Aggies in digs with 13, and 18 respectively.
After losing set one by four points, CU rallied for a 27-25 set two win and came right back to win set three as well.
The Mustangs dominated set four, only surrendering 12 points in the frame. The Aggies did not let that get them down, as they started the fifth and final set on fire.
CU started on a 4-0 run before stretching their lead to 7-2. MSU responded and eventually tied the frame at 13-all in the first-to-fifteen set five. CU rattled off the next two points to seal the win and improve to 2-2.
“Felt really good. The girls battled back after the first set.” Coach Stephenson said. “Came together as a team. We really fought hard on-and-off the court.”
The Aggies travel to Ft. Smith to take on UAFS for a pair of games tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16th and 17th with serve time of both matches set for 6 p.m. The Black and Gold will return to the Aggie Gym on Feb. 23rd and 24th for another set against the UAFS Lions.