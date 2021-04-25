The Cameron baseball team did not score its first run of Saturday’s doubleheader until the eighth inning of Game 2 as the Aggies dropped a pair to No. 12 Angelo State.
Cameron had a tough task this weekend facing one of the top offensive attacks in the Lone Star Conference in the ranked Rams, but it was the ASU starting pitching that took center stage during the doubleheader.
In game one, the Rams had ace Trent Baker on the mound and the junior did not disappoint the fans that made the trip from San Angelo, Texas. Baker carried a perfect game into the fourth inning and then went on to throw eight shutout innings with just two hits given up while striking out 13 Aggies to earn his ninth win of the year.
Weston Max opposed Baker and gave up just two earned runs on seven hits and four walks to go along with two strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Drew Henderson relieved Max in the seventh, giving up just one earned run on four hits while recording a trio of punch-outs. The duo stranded 10 ASU runners on base in the series opener.
Three of the six runs that the Rams scored in game one scored via errors, of which the Aggies had six. Cameron finished the game with just the two hits, from Jordan Harrison-Dudley and Nate Vargo; Vargo also reached via a walk in the ninth inning.
Not to be out-done by his teammate, Benjamin Elder was masterful on the mound in game two, pitching seven perfect innings before giving up four runs in the eighth. Elder finished the game with 11 strikeouts compared to just one walk to earn his seventh win of the year.
Angelo State scored eight runs early and were on the verge of ending game two early before the Aggies struck for a four-run eighth inning to cut the lead in half. Julian Macias led off the bottom of the frame and then scored on a Casey Yeager RBI single. After a double from Vargo, Beau Williams delivered a two-out, two-RBI single, while was followed by a double from Jordan Harrison-Dudley that brought Williams all the way around to score from first putting the fourth run on Elder’s line.
The Rams put any comeback thoughts to rest in the top of the 9th, adding five insurance runs to help secure the sweep with a 13-4 victory.
Cameron, now 5-27 overall and 5-21 in league play, will look to hold off the series sweep as the two teams meet for the finale on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at McCord Field.