Cameron’s baseball team struck for 10 runs in the final four innings to take down Tarleton, 13-6, in Game 1 of their Lone Star Conference weekend series.
The Black and Gold bats broke out against the Division I-bound Texans for the most runs scored under first-year skipper Kyle Williams, topping their previous mark of 12. They used 12 hits to get their 13 runs and left eight on base.
Game 1’s scoring got started two batters into the game for the Aggies, after an Izrael Trevino leadoff double was plated by Beau Williams who laced an RBI single up the middle.
After the Texans tied the ball game up in the visiting half of the third, Ryan Carter hit a sac-fly to plate Erik Ohman in the home half. Nik Sanchez followed that up with an RBI single up the middle that saw Trevino score again, giving CU a 3-2 lead.
The Texans scored three more runs in the fifth to take the lead, but the Aggies quickly answered in the 6th inning. Jayce Clem knotted the game up with an RBI double to right field, which scored Sanchez. When Ohman reached on an error, Clem came around to score to give CU the lead.
Williams continued his huge day at the dish when he slapped a double to left field that brought two aggies around the score to conclude the four-run frame.
In the eighth, Trevino kept pouring it on as he sliced an RBI double to left-center field to score Ohman and Edwards. Williams was then credited with his fourth RBI of the day, singling up the middle to again plate Trevino from second.
Carter doubled down the left-field line to bring around Williams and run the Aggie total up to 11-4. A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch scratched across the final two runs for the Black and Gold.
Despite a two-run RBI from Corey Young, the Texans could not rally in the final inning, seeing the Aggies come away with a 13-6 victory.
Kalen Haynes came in out of the bullpen to toss five innings and get the win, only allowing four hits and striking out five Texans; Haynes allowed a pair of runs to score. Cameron’s two hurlers, Haynes and Michael Womack, totaled 11 strikeouts against Tarleton.
Trevino set the table all game, going 3-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Williams also had three hits in the two-hole, adding four RBI and a run scored. Carter added a pair of hits and two RBI in the win.
The now 5-14 Aggies will be back in action against their foes from Stephenville, Texas on Saturday, as the two teams play a doubleheader slated to begin at 2 p.m. at McCord Field.