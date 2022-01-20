After their original home debut of the new year was postponed, the Aggies finally get their chance to play in front of their home crowd when they host UT Permian Basin and Angelo State this week.
Cameron’s basketball teams have not played a home game since Dec. 2, 2021, but that changes on Thursday. The women host the Falcons at 5:30 p.m., with the men playing at 7:30. On Saturday, the CU women and the Rambelles tip off at Aggie Gym at 2 p.m., with the men taking the floor at 4 p.m.
Cameron women look to remain unbeaten in LSC play
With a 3-0 conference record so far, Cameron is tied atop the Lone Star Conference standings with West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Kingsville (both of whom are at 4-0). The Aggies got third conference win last weekend against St. Edward’s by doing what they do best, making 11 three-pointers, recording 17 steals, and forcing 23 turnovers; they have forced over 20 turnovers eight times this season and made 10 or more threes nine times.
Korie Allensworth scored a career-best 22 points on 8-14 shooting (5-9 3FG) in the win over the Hilltoppers; the Aggies have had 10 20-plus point performances this season, eight by Maighan Hedge, one by Stephanie Peterson and one by Allensworth.
SCOUTING THE FALCONS
Since starting the year 1-8, the Falcons have gone an even 3-3 but have lost their first three official conference games. They average just 60.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from three. Forward Alexus Wykoff is the lone Falcon averaging over 10 points, scoring 14 points per game.
SCOUTING THE RAMBELLES
Angelo State lost their first eight games of the season, but have since gone 5-1, including two conference wins against Midwestern State and Texas Woman’s. They average 65.6 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the field. Peyton Brown, Blakely Gerber, and Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant all average over 10.1 points per game with Madeline Stephens averaging a team-best 7.9 rebounds to go along with a 9.6 scoring average.
Cameron men take floor under new direction
Colt Savage leads the scoring attack with 14.1 points per game to go along with five boards per contest. Brock Schreiner adds 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Connor Slater leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game to go along with averages of 9.3 points and 1.6 blocks and Marques Warrior Jr. leads the team with 3.6 assists per game to go along with a 7.7 scoring average.
SCOUTING THE FALCONS
UT Permian Basin has had an up and down season that now has them losing four straight and with a 9-7 overall record.
Jordan Horn leads the team with 16.7 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.
SCOUTING THE RAMS
Angelo State won seven straight games to start the new season but have since gone 4-4 to give them their 11-4 mark.
Tyrell Carroll leads the way with 12.8 points on average to go along with 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per contest. Additionally, Donte Moses, Paul Williams, and Lathaniel Bastian all average over 12 points and Devaughn Thomas averages 10.