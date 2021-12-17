Cameron’s basketball teams will not play again until after the holidays.
The Cameron women already had altered their schedule after originally being scheduled to play Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. That game was pushed back to Jan. 31. The Aggie women then moved up their game against No. 1 Lubbock Christian, playing the Lady Chaps on Wednesday, falling 75-61, though CU guard Maighan Hedge did become the school’s all-time assists leader.
The Aggie women won’t play again until New Year’s Eve, at Oklahoma Christian.
The Cameron men had the reverse schedule, visiting LCU on Tuesday and set to play ENMU later in the week. That game will now take place Jan. 24 in Portales, N.M.
The Aggies will next take the floor Dec. 29 at Rogers State, and won’t play at home again until Thursday, Jan. 6, vs. Texas A&M-Commerce.