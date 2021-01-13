Due to cancelations and postponements because of COVID-19 concerns, the Cameron basketball teams have announced a variety of changes to their 2020-21 schedule.
First, both the Aggie men and women were set to play Western New Mexico this week in a pair of non-conference doubleheaders, Jan. 14-15. WNMU, who was not competing in a Lone Star Conference schedule this season, has paused all team activities and those games were canceled by CU officials late last week.
The Cameron women have rescheduled a trio of games this week. Both CU and Texas A&M-Commerce have agreed to move their home-and-home series, originally scheduled for the end of the season, with the first game to be played in Lawton, Okla. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. and the second to be played in Commerce, Texas on Saturday at 2 p.m. The men’s series against the Lions remains scheduled for late February.
Additionally, the second of two postponed games against UT Permian Basin, the first was played this past Tuesday in Odessa, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.
Attendance for the Cameron University home games remain at “pass list only” but all fans can tune in to the LSC Digital Network (PPV) to watch all CU basketball games at home and on the road.