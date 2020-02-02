SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Cameron’s pitching staff did not have an answer for St. Mary’s red-hot bats on Saturday, losing 12-2 to fall to 0-2 on the young season.
The Aggies entered Saturday looking for their first win of 2020, and even first run of the season. Kyle Williams would give the ball to Lawton native Michael Womack for his first career start as an Aggie.
In the first inning, the Black and Gold saw more offensive production than the entire first game of the 2020 season, when senior slugger Izrael Trevino hit a lead-off home run to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the first.
After a three up three down first inning, Womack ran into trouble in the second frame, giving up a two-run shot to answer Trevino’s solo homer.
The junior hurler settled down as he worked a clean third frame. After Womack worked himself into another jam in the fourth and his day was over.
Williams brought in Joseph Flood out of the bullpen to finish off the bottom of the fourth. Flood walked his first hitter, then promptly gave up a bases-clearing double to open the flood gates for the Rattlers.
Trailing 7-1, it was up to the Aggie offense to get things going offensively but they just couldn’t match the hosts.
With already two loses in the series, the Aggies will look to salvage one game as they meet up with the Rattlers again today for a 1 p.m. start time.