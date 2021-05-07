The Aggie baseball team wraps up the 2021 spring season with a three-game series at home against Texas A&M-Kingsville, providing a fun weekend on the campus of Cameron University.
Cameron enters the final weekend of the Lone Star Conference regular season coming off a series win at Texas A&M International. They now welcome the Javelinas to McCord Field for a three-game set that was originally scheduled to be the season opener for both teams back in February.
Against the Dustdevils, the Aggies opened the series with a 7-5 win to snap a four-game winning streak before falling in game two 6-5 on a walk-off hit. CU showed how dominant they can be in the series finale, scoring four runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of two-run homers to cruise to a 7-1 win.
Jordan Harrison-Dudley has been on fire since the start of April, hitting over .400 with five homers, and added to that with two homeruns and a .500 average against TAMIU. He is now batting .326 this season with 11 doubles, six homers, and 26 RBI. Jayce Clem also had a homer this past weekend and has 10 on the season to go along with his team-leading average of .358. The duo leads and Aggie squad that is batting .240 as a team with 4.7 runs scored per game.
Marcos Feria recorded his first win of the season in the series finale against the Dustdevils as he went 6.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, bringing his K total to a team-high 57 this season. Tyler Cornett earned a save in game one this past weekend, pitching two hitless innings with three punch-outs. Lefty Weston Max has provided quality starts in his last two outings, holding both Angelo State and TAMIU to just five earned runs with six combined strikeouts in 11.1 innings of work.
Texas A&M-Kingsville has played in just 27 games this spring, posting a record of 18-9 overall and 17-9 in conference play. They are coming off a three-game sweep of Eastern New Mexico last weekend where they won 5-4 (10 innings), 13-5, and 5-2.
Due to Cameron’s graduation taking place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, the three game series will take place over three days, Friday-Saturday-Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. all three days. The Aggie baseball program will honor their senior class prior to the start of game two on Saturday. All three games will be streamed via the LSC Digital Network.