LAWTON — The Cameron Aggie baseball team wins series over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds behind powerful hitting and ten strikeouts from starting pitcher Marcos Feria.
In the first inning, with the Aggies wearing their victory gold uniforms, CU tossed Marcos Feria to start the rubber match in a series that was tied 1-1. Feria hit the first batter he faced, but was stellar the rest of the frame, inducing a ground out before punching two batters. Ferias struck out the side in the second inning and worked a clean third inning with two more strikeouts to his total.
In the fourth Feria saw back-to-back strikeouts to follow the leadoff fly out off the bat of Nick Schifftner.
After a four-run Aggie fourth inning, sparked by Jordan Harrison-Dudley who earned a lead-off walk, followed by a Ryan Carter base on balls before Casey Yeager took his turn at a free base. Walking the bases loaded with no outs, the Aggies tried to bail out the Hounds, striking out twice.
With two outs and the bases juiced, Beau Williams laced a single into right field to score a pair of runs. An Eric Ohman walk re-loaded the bases before Julian Marcias was issued a free pass without a place to put him, which scored another Aggie run.
Julian Macias homered to deep left field to make it a 7-3 ball game.