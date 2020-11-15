LAWTON – The Cameron Athletics department will be holding a drive-up food drive next week to help the Lawton Food Bank serve the community this holiday season.
Aggie athletics has always had a strong relationship with the Lawton Food Bank, and each year a food drive is held in conjunction with the start of the holiday and basketball seasons. This year, the pandemic has moved the administration to come up with new ways to serve the Lawton/Ft. Sill community.
The 2020 version of the Cameron Athletics food drive will be held in “drive-up” format. November 17-19, a handful of Aggie athletes and staff will be at the McMahon Softball Complex entrance collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations. The drive-up will be set up from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Those who wish to donate, simple drive up to the entrance, and a member of the department will come to the car and pick up the donation. Everything donated will go to the Lawton Food Bank.
For those who are unable to come through the “drive-up food drive” will still be able to donate by coming by the Cameron Athletics offices located in South Shepler on campus. Those who wish to go this route, should call the CU office at (580) 581-2303 to make arrangements for pick-up.