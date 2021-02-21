The Cameron Athletics department announced the Cameron Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Friday in a very different way than normal years.
There were no tours, no memories, no special dinners at the Cameron House, and no acceptance speech on Friday when the Cameron administration announced the six new members of the athletics Hall of Fame.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal pageantry of Cameron homecoming week and the accompanying Hall of Fame class announcement moved virtual. Athletic Director Jim Jackson plans on doing virtual interviews when possible and even bringing the new selections on campus when local guidelines permits, but for now, a virtual announcement will serve for the annual celebration.
The 2021 class includes football players Tommy Bell and John Brandes, softball student-athlete Stephanie Bour, volleyball standout Jenny Head, women’s basketball player Brittany Patterson, and long-time CU tennis head coach James Helvey.
Cameron’s six new members are partly responsible for multiple regional and conference championships, All-American, All-Region, and All-Conference selections, yearly awards, and academic honors.
The Aggie athletic department is planning on releasing a series of interviews with each selection in the coming months. Stay tuned to cameronaggies.com for updates.
Below are the bios for each member of the Cameron Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021:
Tommy Bell — Football (1962-64)
Bell was a running back and defensive back for the Aggie football team from 1962-1964. A member of the 1962 team know as “The Fighting Few” that went 7-2, Bell rushed for 854 yards and scored 60 points. During the 8-2 1963 season, the first team All-American rushed for 1,138 yards and scored 90 points (15 TD’s). Bell passed away in 2020.
Stephanie Bour — Softball (2005-07)
Bour played shortstop for the Aggie softball team from 2005-07. She was named an All-American and the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year as a senior, hitting .474 with 72 hits, 64 runs, 47 RBI, and 18 homeruns. She is listed in the top-5 players in program history in career batting average (.366), on base percentage (.439), and doubles (38). The two-time All-LSC performer finished with 165 hits, 117 RBI, and 24 homers for her CU career. The Arizona native now resides in Haymarket, Virginia.
John Brandes — Football, Baseball (1983-87)
Brandes walked on to both Cameron football and baseball teams and played for the Aggies from 1983-1987. Considered a “late bloomer” the offensive guard, center, and tight end came to CU at 5-9, 145 pounds and left at 6-3, 235 pounds. Brandes was a member of the 1986 NAIA National Championship runner-up team and went on to spend nine years in the NFL, playing for Indianapolis, Washington, New York (Giants), and San Francisco. He was a member of the 1989 Super Bowl Champion Washington team.
Jenny Head — Volleyball (2003-05)
Head played libero for the Cameron volleyball team from 2003-05. In 2003, she was named the LSC Defensive Player of the Year, second team All-LSC and All-Region. The following year, Head claimed the Libero of the Year honor in the LSC and again was a second team all-conference selection playing for head coach Kim Vinson. The Canadian claimed six LSC Player of the Week awards for her career at CU. Head now resides in Plano, Texas.
James Helvey — Tennis Coach (1993-2017)
Helvey served as head coach for both Cameron tennis programs from 1993-2017. He was named the ITA/NCAA National Coach of the Year in 2008, was a six-time ITA Regional Coach of the Year, and a five-time LSC Coach of the Year. Helvey’s teams made it to two National Elite 8 appearances and eight Round of 16 berths while eight of his teams earned Regional Championships (five men and three women) and four were LSC Champions. He posted a 802-392 coaching career at Cameron and coached 10 ITA All-Americans, 23 ITA Academic All-Americans and was the ITA National Chair from 2007-2017. Helvey lives in Arlington, Texas and manages the Arlington Tennis Center.
Brittany Patterson — Women’s Basketball (2001-2006)
Patterson was a guard for the Cameron women’s basketball program from 2001-2006. She is one of 12 Aggie basketball players in the 1,000-point club, scoring 1,428 points in her CU career, which is third most in program history. Patterson also ranks third in the Aggie record books in career three-pointers (156), third in career assists (305), fourth in career steals (147), and fifth in made field goals for a career (448). Patterson now lives in Owasso.