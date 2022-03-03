Cameron University officially added 10 new members to the Athletics Hall of Fame and while the cold weather and slick roads caused problems for some of the new inductees, all-in-all it was a good weekend and the festivities were capped Tuesday when the Aggie women advanced into the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament with a wild victory over Eastern New Mexico.
The weekend started Friday with the new hall members being treated to dinner at the CETES Center in the heart of the CU Campus and then the induction ceremonies at the McCasland Ballroom at the McMahon Student Union.
The induction ceremonies featured two groups, the six from the Class of 2021 and then four inductees from the 2022 group. The 2021 class included the late Tommy Bell, Stephanie Bour, John Brandes, Jenny Head, James Helvey and Brittany Patterson. Bell and Brandes were both football standouts at Cameron, Head was a volleyball All-Conference selection, Bour was a softball standout and Patterson was a women’s basketball honoree. Helvey was a highly-successful coach for the CU tennis teams, taking numerous teams to nationals and landing coaching honors several times over the course of his long career.
The Class of 2022 included Keith Kimble who played on Cameron’s 1980 National Championship basketball team, cross country standout Thomas Toth, fan “CU” Eddie Larson, and this columnist who has been helping with coverage of Cameron athletics for 50 years.
After the honorees had dinner with Cameron President Dr. John McArthur and other school officials, they moved to the Student Union where each one of the honorees were saluted and those who made it to the event had a chance to visit with CU Vice-President Albert Johnson Jr. who asked questions and interjected his own personal comments while visiting with those who made the event.
“We had seven honorees at the dinner and induction ceremonies,” CU Athletic Director Jim Jackson said. “Stephanie Bour was unable to attend and Tommy Bell has passed away and we were unable to get in touch with his son.”
During the induction ceremony Johnson took over and his interviews with those present were a highlight of the weekend.
“I think all of those who were there did a great job with their interviews,” Jackson said. “Each one of them had a story to tell about their time at Cameron and they were all good interacting with Albert.”
Kimble was one inductee who caught the attention of all those who attended, including Jackson.
“I thought it was very interesting that Keith said that off the court those players never had much interaction; they weren’t friends,” Jackson said. “While they didn’t hang around together, when it was time to play a game they found a way to be a cohesive unit and get the job done. I thought that was very interesting to hear about that team.”
After having to recover from a shattered kneecap and emergency surgery on Nov. 1, 2020, my family wasn’t excited about me trying to get out on that sheet of ice last week, so I sat home and tried to find something worthwhile on TV, which is getting to be tougher and tougher every day.
And while it was upsetting to not get to see Brandes, Kimble, Patterson, Head and the others who I had covered over the years, it was a pleasure to be presented my honor during halftime of the women’s basketball game, a game that the Aggies were able to pull out down the stretch to advance to Friday’s Lone Star Conference quarterfinals.
Being honored on the same night that Cameron got a huge basketball win was something special that this writer will never forget. And having so many close friends in the building made it even more exciting.
However, watching the CU baseball and men’s basketball team and other athletes standing at the rail cheering on the CU women in those final seconds was a sight that conjured up memories of the atmosphere that Kimble and the Aggie men had during their amazing title run back in 1980.
While the Aggie women haven’t filled the old gym just yet, give head coach Emma Andrews and assistant Jeff Mahoney a couple more years to improve their depth, quickness and shooting prowess, and the old roof may be rattling once again from those boisterous crowds that opponents hated but the Aggies loved.