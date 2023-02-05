Just imagine what it would be like if at the tender age of 10 you were put on an airplane and sent to a new life in a new country?
That is just one chapter in the life of Kai Caesar. However, while it was strange for him at that young age, he knew that it was his opportunity for a better life.
Just about everyone who reads this column knows somebody, either family member, friend or co-worker, who got a golden opportunity and let it slip through their fingers.
That has not happened to the former Tomlinson and Cache football standout. His chance came because of his size and football ability and after a great career at Ohio University, he is now preparing for Pro Day at the school and a chance to play in the National Football League.
Beyond that however, he graduated last May and will finish up his second Masters degree this semester, one in business management and the other in crisis communications. He’s been on the Mid-America Conference honor roll, he’s been a part of four bowl wins, and he’s served as team captain the past two seasons for the Ohio Bobcats.
The Athens, Ohio, school is a long way from tiny Saint Kitts Island where Caesar was born.
“I grew up in Cayon, Saint Kitts,” the big nose guard said. “My sister, Kiesha Caesar, came over the year before. I came in January of 2010 at the age of 10. I came to Lawton to live with a foster family and eventually started football at Tomlinson. I was 5-8 or 5-9 and weighed 158.”
Now he’s a good bit larger at 6-1, 316, size which obviously has pro scouts watching with interest.
“When I started playing at Tomlinson, Ranny Meservy was helping them coach and that’s when his son Hagan and I first met,” he said. “Coach Meservy taught me a great deal about playing in the trenches. He really left an impact with me, teaching me things like where to put my right arm to be able to use it with good technique.”
When the Meservy family moved to Jenks, Caesar’s next stop was Cache where former Eisenhower athlete John Herbert had taken over the Bulldogs’ head football job.
At Cache he played wide receiver, defensive end, tight end and even fullback in his early years at Cache. As he kept growing his jobs changed as he eventually earned All-State and All-District honors and was captain his senior season when the Bulldogs earned a playoff berth.
By then he was much bigger and that is just what the college coaches wanted. He had several college opportunities but eventually settled for Ohio.
“Coach (Tim) Albin at Ohio played high school football under Coach (Larry) Derrick at Woodward, so it just seemed like a good fit for me,” Caesar said. “I just had a good feeling, it was like everyone was family up there. They promised me if I worked hard they’d make me a better player and a better person.”
He redshirted during the 2017 season, but played in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman. He made nine starts and played in all 13 games in 2019. Of course the COVID season in 2020 had the team playing just one game, but he finished strong playing in all 12 games as a junior and then starting every game this past season.
Ironically, Meservy ended up on the same Ohio team.
“I was about to commit to Missouri State but Hagen was about to sign with Ohio so it all worked out great for both of us,” he said. “Coach (Clarence) Madden had a great deal to do with us picking the school because he and Coach Derrick had been good friends and coached together. It was just a family of coaches that had a positive affect on my life at Cache.”
While Allen McCall wasn’t officially a Cache coach, he was on the sidelines at every game during that time and took an interest in the young player.
During his many years as a Special District Judge in Comanche County, McCall had seen the good and bad when it comes to young people.
“Kai once told me that if he’d stayed in Saint Kitts he’d probably have become a drug dealer or been killed; it was just tough on kids growing up,” McCall said. “When he first came to this area he started out being a foster child with DHS. But the thing that changed his life was meeting Miss Margaret Perry. She is the 4-star person in this story. She had a really huge influence on Kai’s life. She is old school; she told him what she expected of him and he knew that what she said was the bottom line.”
It helped that Perry lived in the same neighborhood as McCall and they both had the same goals for Caesar; help him get a good education and make him successful in whatever field he pursued.
“Miss Perry and I were always on the same page,” McCall said. “I lived in the same neighborhood and we all tried to keep him busy. He played football, basketball and in the spring he was also running track and working out.”
As a judge, McCall had seen his share of young people going down the wrong path and ending up standing before him in his courtroom.
“That was always the toughest part of my job; seeing young people going down the wrong road in life and ending up in trouble,” McCall said. “All of those involved in Kai’s life wanted him to succeed and he could see that we all wanted to make decisions that would benefit him in the long run. But Miss Perry was the the one who deserves the credit because she instilled great values in his life and pushed him to work hard in the classroom and get that college degree.”
McCall said it was hard not to like Caesar.
“He’d come up to you and flash that million-dollar smile and it was hard to not like him,” McCall said. “He needed a ride one day and so I drove him to practice in my old 2001 red Chevy pickup. After he learned to drive and would come home I’d let him drive it around town. I taught my son Matt how to drive in that pickup and Kai learned to drive in it as well.”
Next month Caesar will take part in the Pro Day at Ohio and in the run-up to that event he’s been working out with other Ohio players as well as former NFL players who have been hired to help the players prepare for that all-important draft preparation event.
“It’s important to prepare hard and make sure you do everything in your power to perform well at Pro Day,” he said. “Every kid who plays high school football dreams of making it to the NFL but the chance of making it that far is well below 1 percent. That is why I have worked so hard on getting these Masters degrees. Regardless of what happens I am prepared for the future. I just want to be successful and in that way I can honor all those who have helped me along the way.”
While that big smile was good enough to earn him a burger, fries and chicken strips from this writer, it was legal with his NCAA eligibility at an end.
“I should have warned you about him and his ability to put down some big meals,” McCall said. “It’s hard not to like him because he’s done everything that was asked of him. Two Masters degrees, honor roll, all-conference, and being a part of four bowl wins is a pretty good resume. He’s made the most of his opportunity and that’s what makes those who have crossed his path so excited about his future.”
Getting a chance to make it to the NFL would be a crowning moment but for McCall and so many others, what he’s already accomplished is leaving a million-dollar smile on their own faces.