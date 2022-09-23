There are thousands of high school football players who would love to have the tools that Cache’s Kenneth Wermy brings to the field but it’s sure not that easy to find.
Wermy stands 6-6 and tops the scale at a “mobile” 305 pounds and with that size he’s drawing plenty of interest from schools across Oklahoma.
But after talking to Wermy you find out there is much more to him than just being a good football prospect.
He is very humble for a player who will soon be playing NCAA Division I football and that’s what his teammates felt when they voted him as one of their captains.
“He is just been an outstanding young man,” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “He’s worked on his footwork and he’s done everything we asked of him. He went to J.R. Conrad’s Trench Mafia Camp and that really helped him. He worked so hard and always gives great effort.”
Wermy said he’s always been tall but after coming up as a freshman he stood 6-4 and weighed just 230. However, by his sophomore year he was 6-5 and 290.
So, just where does the size come from in the family?
“My grandpa on my mom’s (Laura Gould) side was 6-7, so that’s where the height comes from. The bulky comes from dad’s (Deon Wermy) side,” he said with a big grin.
The size is critical but learning the footwork and other techniques is a process that will continue until he stops playing the game.
“Coach Griffin and Coach (Aubrey) Mithlo both help me a great deal and I learned a great deal at the Trench Mafia camp,” he said. “Everyone has worked hard to help me improve and I want to succeed and make them all proud.”
So, just how does a guy get to be that size.
“My mom and dad are both great cooks,” the senior said. “Everything they cook is great. Mom cooks the basics and dad is great with cookouts and grilling.”
Wermy is proud of his Native American heritage.
“I have Comanche roots, Southern Arapaho and Northern Cheyenne blood in me,” he said proudly. “I want to make it to college as a way to continue my education and keep playing football.”
And making the grade is no problem.
“I love my Honors Anatomy class a great deal but I’m also taking an entrepreneur class and personal finance,” he said. “I really hope to get a good business degree and begin a business. Those classes are all interesting and the personal finance is great for any high school student to take. It will help them as they work to eventually enter the business world.”
While the football coaches won’t be waiting on any brothers, he does have a 6-year-old sister Jay’Lea.
“We all keep wondering how tall she might be and mom thinks she’s going to be tall like me,” he said.
This writer remembers the old days when players would get 10, 20 or even 30 or more pieces of mail every day if they were a prized recruit but now it’s a different world.
“They are all sending me emails,” he said. “I usually get them each week before their next game. That’s pretty much how they contact you now.”
Thus far he’s received nine offers including Central Oklahoma, Southwestern, Pittsburg State, Northwestern Oklahoma, Central Missouri and a few others.
“I’m getting most of the smaller Division II schools now but the coaches think more DI schools will come as the season moves along,” he said. “I am not even thinking about making a decision because I want to wait until the season is over and then think about it and pick the right school for me. Nobody in my family is urging me to go to this school or that, which is how I want it to happen.”
Wermy is smart enough to understand that his chances at DI schools can increase if the Bulldogs could get on a roll and make the playoffs. He does believe this team has the togetherness that didn’t exist last season.
“The leadership classes really helped all of us understand how important the seniors are in providing leadership and we’ve been much better this year in not letting anything break up our team focus,” he said. “We all have the same goal now and that’s to make the playoffs.”