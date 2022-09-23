Raise those knees

Cache offensive lineman Kenneth Wermy runs through the rope grid during non-contact drills earlier this season. At 6-6, 305, Wermy is drawing interest from many colleges but he’s in no hurry to rush to a decision.

 By Joey Goodman/staff

There are thousands of high school football players who would love to have the tools that Cache’s Kenneth Wermy brings to the field but it’s sure not that easy to find.

Wermy stands 6-6 and tops the scale at a “mobile” 305 pounds and with that size he’s drawing plenty of interest from schools across Oklahoma.

