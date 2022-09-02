Jack Vinall is like many high school football players; he came up as a smallish freshman and soon plenty of work in the weight room gave him the physical strength needed to play the game.
But then came the worst news of all for an eager junior, he injured his knee and was basically out for the season.
“I got to carry the ball a couple of times but after that I just couldn’t play,” the 5-9, 180-pound senior said. “It was really frustrating, the injury happened in the second game and after that I just had to watch. I got lucky and didn’t need surgery but I had to keep doing rehab and strengthening my knee.”
That plan worked out and now Vinall is playing inside linebacker on defense and is the backup running back for the Bulldogs.
“I knew that to get back I had to be able to play physical football and I also thought that the team needed the seniors to come forward and be leaders,” he said. “I think I was always a quiet leader but at some point you have to stand up and speak out if you want to help your team be successful. Since I wasn’t playing, I was probably too quiet last year but now I know what’s needed out there.”
Vinall saw most of his action on defense in last week’s loss to Tuttle and he feels that unit will just keep improving.
“The drive is there for all of us to try and get our defense back to where we wanted it,” he said. “We have to execute our assignments and be ready for what these offenses show us. We also have to swam to the football and I felt we did that pretty well against Tuttle.”
Vinall got his first taste of football in the second grade while attending Bixby Public Schools before the family moved to Lawton when he was in the fifth grade.
While he’s enjoying football at the present time, he also has his sights set on the spring golf season.
“I really enjoy playing and while I’m not very good right now, I keep working to improve,” he said. “I can hit the driver and 3-wood pretty good but I have to get better because I want to play for Cache this spring.”
Like so many young athletes, eating is a popular activity and there is little doubt how this senior raised his size during the last couple of years.
“I love any type of grilled or smoked meat,” he said. “I’ll eat at Rib Crib or any other place that serves great meat. There is something about the taste when it is cooked just right.”
While he says he enjoys all his classes at Cache, when the school year ends he’s likely to enroll at the University of Oklahoma.
“My dad attended OU and I think I will go there as well,” he said. “I have my sights set on getting a business degree and opening a business at some point.”
One thing he said that will be important in that plan will be his communication skills.
“I was pretty quiet when I got here at Cache,” he said. “But now I’ve learned that to grow as a person you need good communication skills and that’s why I’ve tried to be more vocal on the field this season. I just hope we can keep improving and have a good senior season.”