CACHE — Most often, even though players are seniors in high school, often they haven’t looked to the future to see where their careers might take them but Dakota Routt knows just what he wants to do and is proud to say it.
“I want to join the Army and learn to fly rotary aircraft,” the Cache senior said. “I come from a military family—that’s why we ended up here—so it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do after high school.”
Right now, Routt is using his 6-3, 180-pound frame to fly around the field, making tackles from his defensive end spot and also spending time blocking as a tight end.
While he’s a rather quiet senior, Routt knows what this 2021 version of Bulldogs need to do to get back into the playoff race.
“We need more vocal leaders on the field and guys need to play with more confidence,” he said. “We have to find a way to overcome adversity, which is something we haven’t been doing very well.”
Cache coach Faron Griffin says that Routt is the type of player coaches love.
“This kid doesn’t complain, he’s not selfish, he just comes to practice every day and works hard to get better,” Griffin said. “Right now he’s playing with a torn meniscus and is still out there getting the job done.”
If Routt could do anything different, he would have started lifting weights at an earlier age.
“That is something that I wish I had done,” he said. “You look back and see how something like that might have helped you become a better player and do more to help your team.”
This week, Routt and the defense will have to contend with Clinton quarterback Caden Powell, a talented athlete who is being recruited by NCAA Division I schools in football and baseball.
“We really have to watch that quarterback because he is really good,” Routt said. “He likes to run the football and he’s pretty good passing it as well. They don’t throw much but they have completed some big passes. We just have to be ready for anything.”
When things turn around and the Bulldogs are on offense, Routt knows that moving the football against the Red Tornado defense will be tough.
“This is not a big team but they chase the ball well and they are very disciplined, which is different than the team we saw before,” Routt said. “It all boils down to us being resilient if something goes wrong and then get the ball back and score.”
Routt is definitely in a rare category when it comes to the eating habits of prep athletes. In the long career of this writer, his taste in food is one I’ve never heard.
“I love Greek food,” he said. “I used to go to karate classes and after tournaments we’d eat at this Greek place and I really loved the food. It’s hard to find around here but that’s what I really have a taste for. There is this famous Greek place in San Antonio and I’d love to go there at some point to try it.”
And, Routt’s not holding the normal fast-food job that many prep students have taken in recent years.
“I work at the (Rodney) Ryder Ranch,” Routt said. “I feed cattle when he needs me and I fix fence or do whatever he tells me to do. I don’t ride horses or work with the cattle except to feed them.”
His favorite class is computers, which makes sense with a head for technology.
“I love computer class because it allows me to see how campaigns and advertising is handled on the Internet,” he said. “I guess that’s something that I’ve had an interest in for a long time. The technology is something that will help during my training in the Army.”
Right now, his flying around will be done at Clinton’s stadium and he hope his Bulldogs will find the right mixture of offense and defense to get a win and sneak right back into the playoff picture.