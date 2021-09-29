CACHE — For high school football players to be proficient at their job, it takes a good deal of video study to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the players who they will see lined up across from them during the next contest.
It’s tough enough learning all the assignments for your own position but just think of the amount of video work one might have to do if they were a backup to each member of the offensive line?
Currently, that is the role for Cache senior lineman Karson Roberts and while most players would cringe at the thought of hours of video work, Roberts enjoys it because it may very well help him when he starts making career decisions.
“I’ve actually played every offensive line position at one time or another,” he said before Tuesday’s practice. “I give up size to most of the opponents I will be asked to go against but that’s where watching film will help. It allows me a chance to see what the guys across from me are going to be trying to do when it comes to blocking me.”
His toughest job comes when two-way standout Jeffrey Paddyacker needs a break on offense.
“He (Paddyacker) goes about 6-1, 320 and I go about 5-11, 255, so you can see that I have to be able to adjust and use the technique I’ve been taught by the coaches,” Roberts said. “I try to use my quickness to get that first step and then stay low to be able to move them. I love playing any position on the offensive line but if I had my choice I’d go with center. I’ve been able to learn where the quarterbacks want the ball to be delivered and I try to put it right where they want it on every snap. Most of them want the ball right in their abdomen.
“I also enjoy center because you get to make a lot of the line calls on protections. I love scheming and watching the video to learn the advantages to making the various calls against different defensive stunts.”
By now you may be getting the picture that Roberts is a quick thinker and his success in the classroom is helping him be a better football player.
“I love math and right now I’m taking AP English and Honors Anatomy,” he said. “I’d love to get a masters and become a college or high school coach. I’d love to teach Algebra if I wind up teaching at the high school level.”
While Roberts isn’t the biggest lineman on the Cache roster, he does enjoy getting to eat the big meals that linemen are known to appreciate.
“My mom Brandy is a State Farm agent and she’s also an amazing cook,” he said. “The thing I love the most is her Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken or just about anything else she puts on it.”
Karson has to use that quickness when it comes to eating if dad Craig Roberts is around.
“My dad was a good linebacker here at Cache; they nicknamed him the ‘Tasmanian Devil,’” Karson said. “He was a great linebacker and graduated in 1998. I have a younger brother Nikson who is an 8th-grader. I’m trying to help him learn how to be a good lineman and what to look for when viewing video.”
Friday the Bulldogs return home to face Newcastle, a team that rallied from a 3-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to pull out a 41-40 victory that knocked Cache for a tough district loss that forced the Bulldogs to go on the road in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
“We have to be ready for anything and that is why I’m watching as much video as possible this week,” Karson said. “We know that Newcastle is a good team but our coaches have put together some great schemes and now we just have to go out there and execute. This is one where we have to be ready for anything.”