CACHE — If anyone on the Cache football team can figure out the odds of the Bulldogs reaching the playoffs, it’s senior Matthew Krieg.
Krieg, a 5-10, 170-pound senior, is a role player for the Bulldogs. but in the halls at Cache High School he’s a standout student with a special love for mathematics and numbers.
“Right now, I’m taking statistics and I really love it,” Krieg said before Tuesday’s practice. “I’ve always loved math, being the guy to solve the problems. Stats is tough but I really enjoy it.”
He loves it so much he’s planning to try his hand in the ever-expanding world of sports statistical analysis.
“I want to attend the Spears College of Business at Oklahoma State and major in analytics,” he said. “I would love a career in sports analytics because if you’ve been watching NFL games, they do all those stats on different aspects of the game and I find that interesting.
“That field will only continue to grow and I’d love to find a way to get into it after college.”
Cache head coach Faron Griffin knows that Krieg will reach his goals.
“Mathew is one of those kids you know is going to do well in college, he’s a great student,” Griffin said. “He came in here and has bought into the program and worked his tail off to improve. He plays on our special teams and is a key backup for us.”
Krieg’s first job is normally on kickoff coverage.
“I am the second guy on the right side of the formation,” he said. “Our job is to stay in our lane and make sure there is no way the return guy has an open lane. If somebody tries to block you it’s your job to use a rip move or swim, shake them and converge on the ball.
“It’s basically the same thing you will do on defense to get past a blocker. You can’t let them get their hands on you. That’s the first rule.”
While Krieg wasn’t on the field for Andrez Washington’s kickoff return for a touchdown last week against Clinton, he was excited to see that big TD run but upset at the 51-7 loss.
“We have to figure out a way to keep our morale up,” he said. “We make a mistake on the field and the guys on the sideline just go silent. We have some senior leaders but they aren’t very vocal. Most of us lead by example but we have to get better leadership out of all us seniors if we want to reach our goal.
“That was the first goal we set at the start of the season. Our theme was “Trust and Discipline 14.” The 14 is the number of games you have to win to have a perfect season. You have to win four in the playoffs but right now we have to win these last four to have a chance at the playoffs.”
While Krieg is not the biggest of the Bulldogs, he still loves to eat good food and he’s a team player.
“If you’d give me $100, I’d probably take a few teammates and go to Los Tres Amigos,” he said. “I’d probably order a chimichanga with jalapeños and cheese. I like mine spicy.”
Of course, he loves anything mom Lauren cooks and dad Robert is known for tasty steaks and ribs cooked over a good fire.
In addition to spending time with his teammates, he also loves to fish and help dad in the yard, watering trees, mowing, weed-eating and anything else to help around the yard.
Thursday night he won’t be thinking about any of those things, just figuring out a formula that will give the Bulldogs a much-needed District 4A-1 victory.