It was just a few weeks ago that Cache senior Kloe Heidebrect was looking toward becoming a student at Cameron University, but soon she realized that there was still a desire in her heart to continue to play basketball, a sport she’s played for many years.
“I was planning to go to Cameron anyway and the more I thought about it, the more I realized that I wanted to keep playing basketball,” she said. “I talked with the coaches and members of the team and decided that this was the right path for me to take.”
Thursday Heidebrect made it official, signing with the Aggies before a large crowd of family members, teammates, classmates and coaches and friends at Cache High School.
Heidebrect posted strong numbers this past season, leading the Bulldogs with more than 17 points and 9 rebounds a game.
“I think she has a chance to keep improving and helping them out,” Cache girls coach Zac Ange said. “She is a good shooter, averaging around 35 or 36 percent from beyond the 3-point line and she hit 84 percent from the free throw line.
“She made first team all-conference and that’s something in that league with Tuttle, Weatherford, Anadarko among the tough teams we had to play.
“She is really dedicated and worked hard for me. I had her for one year but I know she started for three years and was a part-time starter as a freshman. I played for Coach (CU women’s assistant Jeff) Mahoney so when she told me she wanted to play for Cameron, I got in touch with them and we’re excited about her future.”
Kloe’s sister Chelsea played for Cameron in the 2018-19 season and she said that made her think the Aggies and head coach Emma Andrews would be a great place for her to continue playing basketball.
“The great thing is that Cameron is close to home so my family and friends can get to games pretty easy,” she said. “It also helped that my sister played there and liked it there.”
Heidebrecht said that she expects a good deal of adjusting to a different style of ball and different rolls with the Aggies.
“Coach (Andrews) told me that I’d be playing the 2, 3 or 4 depending on what they need on the floor.”
One thing Heidebrecht knows is that she’s going to be playing a much different style of ball at Cameron.
“They love to get the ball up and down the floor and that’s much different than the style we’ve played in high school,” she said. “I know I’m going to have to work on my explosive burst and be able to adjust to the style Cameron plays.”
Heidebrecht said that she was glad that her senior season went better after some tough times in the year’s prior.
“I had some injury deals that kept me from playing all the time but this past season I felt stronger and was just able to be more consistent on the court,” she said. “I know that’s something the team works on and I’m looking forward to getting stronger and learning more about their schemes.”
Heidebrecht comes from a family of coaches, grandfather Tom Heidebrecht is the only Oklahoma basketball coach to win both girls and boys titles in the same season, that coming in 1972, and dad Jason has helped coach the Cache girls in the past.
But, she’s not planning to follow in their footsteps.
“No, I’m not thinking about coaching because I know how tough it is,” she said with a big smile. “He (grandfather Tom) tells me all his stories about his great players but he’s never been one to offer coaching advice or comment about my game.”