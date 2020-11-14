Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
;Tec;Cache
First Downs;19;19
Rushing (Att.-Yds);43-181;XX
Passes (Com-Att-Int);17-26-0;3-9-0
Passing yards;247;86
Fumbles (total-lost);1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-48;10-94
Tecumseh;14;0;14;13;—;41
Cache;6;22;7;14;—;49
How they scored:
Tecumseh — Kane Ainsworth 2 run (Kevin Dodd kick), 6:40, 1st
Tecumseh — Ainsworth 31 run (Dodd kick), 4:02, 1st
Cache — Kynel Daniels 29 run (kick fail), 1:45, 1st
Cache — Daniels 23 run (run successful), 9:52, 2nd
Cache — Reid Lyon 42 pass from Hunter Glenn (Eli Angiel kick), 9:40, 2nd
Cache — Glenn 14 run (Angiel kick), 4:15, 2nd
Tecumseh — Ainsworth 4 run (Dodd kick), 6:10, 3rd
Tecumseh — Dylan Graham 10 run (Dodd kick), 2:12, 3rd
Cache — Hunter Tate 51 run (Angiel kick), 1:24, 3rd
Cache — Daniels 56 run (Angiel kick), 11:04, 4th
Cache — Tate 30 run (Angiel kick), 5:45, 4th
Tecumseh — Brody Peters 41 pass from Monte Valois (Dodd kick), 2:21, 4th
Tecumseh — Ainsworth 2 run (kick fail), 1:01, 4th
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Tecumseh — Ainsworth 20-125 (4 TDs); Gavyn Rogers 5-39; Graham 10-35 (TD); Daveon Mays 2-0; Valois 6-negative 18. Cache — Daniels 27-277 (3 TDs); Tate 7-139 (2 TDs); Glenn 7-33 (TD); Keegan Fink 1-0; Angiel 1-0.
PASSING: Tecumseh — Valois 17-26-0-247 (TD). Cache — Glenn 3-9-0-86 (TD).
RECEIVING: Tecumseh — Jaxon Meyers 4-109; Peters 2-79 (TD); Jake Trice 5-40; Rogers 3-22; Tyler Davis 1-4; Graham 1-0; Mays 1-negative 7. Cache — Lyon 1-42 (TD); Tate 1-31; Fink 1-13.