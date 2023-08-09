Cache High School’s softball team got off to a fast start with wins over Anadarko on Monday and then over Chickasha Tuesday evening at the Cache Softball Field.
Kadie Fisher wound up with both pitching wins, including throwing a complete-game no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Anadarko on Monday. She fanned eight and walked two.
The Lady Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the first inning after Caitlyn Hodge walked, and Fisher singled, each scoring one run.
Cache added one run in the third after Maddie Tate singled.
Fisher and Tate were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Cache while hitting back-to-back. Fisher provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Cache Lady Bulldogs with two runs batted in. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Cache used its speed, amassing four stolen bases for the game.
Tuesday Asia Timmons collected three hits in three at bats, as Cache defeated Chickasha, 10-0 its home opener. Timmons singled in the second and twice in the fourth.
Cache Lady Bulldogs scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Caitlyn Hodge singled for an RBI, Maddison Tate singled to drive in a run, Kadielynne Fisher doubled home two runs and Kayla Timmons tripled, bringing home another sun.
Fisher commanded from the circle allowing three weak hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
The Bulldogs collected 14 hits in the game. Fisher drove the middle of the lineup, leading Cache Lady Bulldogs with two runs batted in. The pitcher went 2-for-3 on the day.