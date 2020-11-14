CACHE — It felt like déjà vu all over again — twice.
Cache's playoff game against Tecumseh on Friday initially bore an eerie resemblance to the teams' first-round encounter in last year's playoffs.
But just when it appeared safe, the game's tone shifted, conjuring memories of another Bulldogs game — this year's Week 5 loss to Newcastle in which Cache lost a 20-point lead in the final 2-plus minutes.
Similarly, Cache held a 21-point lead with under 3 minutes to go. But a long Tecumseh passing touchdown was followed by an onside kick attempt, which had hurt the Bulldogs against Newcastle. Once again, Cache was unable to recover and gave up another touchdown, cutting the lead to one possession with just 1:01 left.
But Cache's Reid Lyon was able to recover a second onside kick attempt, and, behind Kynel Daniels' 277 rushing yards, was able to hold off Tecumseh for a 49-41 victory in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Ulrich Stadium.
When his team held a big lead, Cache head coach Faron Griffin called a timeout and brought up what had remained something of untouchable topic most of the night, if not the season.
"I don't like planting that seed, but at the same time, I didn't want them to get comfortable," Griffin said. "In the end, we did come up with the football where we didn't at Newcastle. And that's all I asked of them."
Cache hosted the same team they had hosted exactly 365 days prior, and the early results were very familiar. Much like in 2019, Cache got punched in the mouth by Tecumseh's smashmouth run game that gave the visitors a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
And just like a year ago, the Bulldogs countered with plenty of big plays by their workhorse running back, as Daniels cut the deficit with a 29-yard touchdown, though the missed PAT attempt left the score 14-6 after one quarter.
After forcing a Tecumseh punt, the Bulldogs once again ran the ball down the defense's throat, marching 65 yards (all on the ground) in 2 minutes, capped by a Daniels jaunt from 23 yards out. The 2-point conversion helped make the score 14-all. Cache would not trail again.
On the ensuing kickoff, Griffin reached into his bag of tricks, as Eli Angiel tried the onside kick. And while Angiel nearly recovered his own kick, teammate Cole Ashworth did fall on the ball at the Tecumseh 42-yard-line. On Cache’s next offensive play, quarterback Hunter Glenn found a wide-open Reid Lyon for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 21-14. After the teams traded empty possessions, Cache recovered a fumble a Tecumseh fumble, setting up a bootleg keeper that Glenn ran in from 14 yards to put the Bulldogs up 28-14 at halftime, the exact same score by which Cache led Tecumseh at the intermission a year ago.
But unlike in 2019, Tecumseh was able to fight back offensively in the second half. The offense ate up nearly half of the 3rd-quarter clock with a 16-play drive, ending in a Kane Ainsworth touchdown rumble. After Cache couldn't do anything on their next drive, the visitors struck again, with a 66-yard pass from Monte Valois to Jaxon Meyers setting the Savages up in the red zone, where Dylan Graham tied the game from 10 yards out.
But just as they did all evening, the duo of Kynel Daniels and Hunter Tate combined to make magic happen on the ground, with huge help from the offensive line. Daniels ran for nearly 30 yards on the first three plays of the ensuing Cache possession. On the fourth play, Tate took an end-around, kept his balance after a near-tackle and raced 51 yards for the go-ahead score.
Tate would later tack on a 30-yard touchdown run, while Daniels added a 56-yarder on a sweep early in the 4th quarter. Daniels finished the night with 277 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries, while Tate finished with 139 yards on just 7 carries with the 2 scores. As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for 449 yards. The run game was so effective that Glenn only attempted two passes the entire second half.
But as easy as it seemed at times, the game also saw a team facing adversity and learning how to handle it. The Bulldogs were without several key players, including linebackers Zachary Johnson and Drake Jones, as well as receiver/defensive back George Harper. Defensive pressure was thought to be a potential issue going into the game. And while strong performances by Luke Edmondson and Brady Wise helped fill some of the voids, it preseason move-in Elijah Smith who finished with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, rewarding his coaches' faith — and doing all of it with boundless enthusiasm, flying all over the field and dancing on the sidelines in between plays.
"We played him in a lot of JV games, and I told Coach (defensive coordinator Tanner) Thompson that with all the guys we had out, we're going to have to coach him up," Griffin said. "Coach Thompson did a phenomenal job in preparing him and got him ready and he paid off tonight."
The win advances Cache to the second round, where the Bulldogs will meet Blanchard, who humbled Elgin 54-7. The win also represents the first time Cache has ever won playoff games in consecutive years.