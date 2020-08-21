DAVIS — Cache High school softball team split a double header Thursday in the Murray County tournament at Davis. Cache defeated Lindsay by a score of 9-1, before falling to Washington, 13-6.
Kyla Bonnarens pitched the first game, picking up the win. She gave up one unearned run in 6 innings and allowed 5 hits. She started the second game but was relieved by Maddie Crandall in the 2nd inning. The biggest hitting star for Cache across the two games was Neely Watkins, who went 6 for 7, knocking in 3 runs and scoring 3 runs herself . Maddie Crandall was 4 for 8 and Krista Yackeyonny was 3 for 6 with 3 runs scored.
Cache plays Davis in a losers bracket game at 2:30 p.m. today.