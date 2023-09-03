Cache’s softball team came up with a 7-0 victory over Altus Friday to gain some momentum heading into Tuesday’s 4A-2 district battle with Tuttle and the Cache softball field.
The Bulldogs were the first to get on the board in the first on a 3-run home run by Caitlyn Hodge.
Kadie Fisher earned the win for Cache, allowing seven hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out five and walking none. Maci Hayes took the loss for Altus. The starting pitcher went six innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking two.
Hodge led the offense going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Last Monday Cache snatched the lead late in its 4-3 victory over Weatherford. The game was tied at three in the top of the seventh when Adison Goodin singled, scoring one run.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning after Fisher singled, scoring two runs.
Weatherford took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run for a 3-2 lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, Cache went back into the lead after Fisher doubled and Goodin singled, each scoring one run.
Fisher earned the win for Cache allowing three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out five and walking none. Fisher went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead Cache at the plate.