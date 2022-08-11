Cache got a strong pitching effort from freshman Kadie Fisher and numerous players had strong efforts at the plate as the Bulldogs routed Clinton, 12-0, Tuesday in the district fast-pitch softball opener for both clubs.
Fisher scattered five hits and fanned five while getting the shutout victory in the circle.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the fifth inning as Kayla Timmons, Payton Nunley, Neely Watkins, and Caitlyn Hodge each drove in a run during the big inning.
Cache pounded out 11 hits on the day as Danielle Powell, Hodge, and Watkins collected two hits to lead the offense.
And the Bulldogs also played errorless ball to help make short work against the Clinton crew.