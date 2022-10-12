Two weeks ago Cache’s fast-pitch softball team was happy to be in a two-team play-in series to even make it into the field for a Class 4A Regional.
When the bracket was printed, the Bulldogs were matched against top-seeded Blanchard and on the other side of the draw were Dickson and Byng.
Nobody told the Cache players that they weren’t even supposed to be in the field but they proceeded to beat Blanchard, 4-2, and then followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Dickson. Dickson ousted Blanchard, setting up a Cache-Dickson battle for a berth in the state meet.
Dickson forced the double elimination event to the limit with a 5-0 victory but in the title game Cache blanked Dickson, 3-0, to earn the unlikely berth in state.
Now the Bulldogs will head to Hall of Fame Stadium for a Thursday battle against Tecumseh at 6:30 p.m. and one thing is for sure, don’t expect any team in the field to overlook the Bulldogs.
While the Bulldogs are the surprise team in the 4A fast-pitch field, Coach Bill Smith sure didn’t overlook his group.
“I think our girls just did as great job of staying within themselves,” the coach said. “They trust each other and work so well together that you just expect them to go out and win games. To be honest, when we got to State in slow-pitch we could see this all coming together. We could see this was going to be something special. You could just watch them and see it jelling. They love each other and if one makes a mistakes, somebody is there to pick them up.
“That’s what’s great about this bunch. One day we rely on the bats, the next game it’s the defense or the pitching. Everything has meshed at the right point.”
Coach Smith does something that few coaches do and that’s to always be the visitors if he wins the coin flip.
“Coaches and umpires are always asking me why I do that and it’s simple,” he said. “A big part of slow-pitch is you can’t hide that pitcher. I just felt it was better to play defense in the bottom of the seventh and the girls have bought into that as well. Our pitcher (Kadielynne Fisher) is a freshman but I’ve been tickled about how far she’s come. She works hard at her craft; she wants to be great. With her it’s not all about velocity because she is just one of those pitchers who battles you. She doesn’t walk batters and she makes batters hit the ball and her teammates play great defense behind her.”
Coach Smith says the team is full of talented defenders.
“The Powell (Danielle) girl behind the plate works her tail off and up the middle we have (Caitlyn) Hodge and Neeley Watkins. Maddie Tate is at first and she saves a lot of outs with her glove. Adison Goodin is a freshman who is playing great at third base which is not an easy thing to do,” the coach said.
And Smith says his outfield is the best around.
“Payton Nunley, Asia Timmons and Brooke Jones; those girls can all fly around and make catches all over that outfield,” he said. “That speed is just as valuable at the plate. Nunley is our leadoff hitter and she just refuses to strike out and she always finds a way to get on base. Timmons is super fast and she’s another one who is going to get on base. We don’t drive the ball out of the park all the time but we hit the gaps and then use our speed. It’s just fun to watch this bunch.”
Other players are: Rio Kato, Kayla Timmons, Elizabeth English, Maya Moore, Leila Copeland, Maddie Clark, Jada Copeland, Aubreigh Reath, Raegan Davis, Karmen Bickerstaff, Presley Epperson and Brooke Gaines.
Smith says the field looks well balanced this year but Cache might feel like the odds are stacked against them as they are the only team from the west half of the state.
“That won’t bother us, we’ve been the underdogs before and we can sure play that role this week,” he said.
Thus far it’s sure worked out well and Smith hopes that will continue this week in Oklahoma City.