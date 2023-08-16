TUTTLE—Payton Nunley went 3-for-3 in leading Cache to an 8-1 victory over 4A opponent Skiatook Saturday as the Bulldogs wound up 2-2 in the Chisholm Trail Classic.
Nunley tripled in the second inning, tripled in the sixth inning, and singled in the first inning.
Cache jumped out to the lead in the top of the first inning after Caitlyn Hodge doubled, driving home two runs.
A triple by Nunley, and a double by Hodge helped the Bulldogs extend their early lead in the second.
Katie Fisher earned the win for Cache, allowing two hits and one run over six innings, striking out one and walking none.
Hodge and Nunley were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected three hits for Cache.
Cache’s only loss in the festival was a 5-2 setback against 6A foe Southmoore Friday night.
Kayla Timmons doubled, which helped Cache tie the game 1-1 in the top of the second and when Aubreigh Reath scored on a sacrifice fly, the Bulldogs led, 2-1.
Southmoore regained the lead in the fourth and held on for the win.
Payton Nunley started in the circle for Cache allowing eight hits and five runs (three earned) over six innings, striking out two and walking three.