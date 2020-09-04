MARLOW — After fighting to tie the game in the sixth and seventh innings, Marlow broke through and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Cache on Thursday, 5-4.
Bulldogs pitcher Kyla Bonnarens was saddled with the loss, going all 8 innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs. Krista Yackeyonny had three hits and 2 RBIs for Cache, while Maddie Crandall had two hits and scored once.
Cache (10-9, 4-2 District 4A-3) returns to district play next week, heading to Anadarko on Tuesday for a crucial district game against the Warriors, with whom the Bulldogs share a 4-2 district record. The two teams faced off back on Aug. 18, with Cache rallying in the fifth inning to take a 7-5 win.