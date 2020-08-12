CACHE — Cache made 11 errors and gave up 14 hits as the Bulldogs softball team lost to district foe Tuttle, 20-2 on Thursday.
Cache’s next game will be in Tuttle, though they will avoid playing the Tigers. Instead, the Bulldogs open the Chisholm Trail Classic with games against Antlers and Blanchard beginning at 3 p.m.
Sterling 9, Navajo 0 (Monday)
STERLING — Morgan Curry struck out seven and allowed no runs across five innings in the circle for Sterling, while Ashlyn Clift was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, McKayla Curry was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
The Tigers play Elmore City on Thursday in the Red Dirt Classic hosted by Central High.