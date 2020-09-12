CACHE — Coaches are always pleased to see their team take a victory, but as Cache coach Faron Griffin reminded his team after a 20-0 victory over Plainview, how you win is often just as important.
“Guys, I’m proud of this win, but we got sloppy in the second half and if we are going to reach the goals we set at the start of the season, we have to clean those things up,” he said.
Clearly, the first goal is to make the playoffs and this group of Bulldogs has set the bar even higher: they want a district title.
The Bulldogs (2-1) will have a bye next week and then launch District 4A-1 action Sept. 25 when Bethany comes to Ulrich Stadium.
As Griffin said, this wasn’t a picture-perfect win with nine penalties for 80 yards, two turnovers and a blocked punt causing consistency problems at times. Plus, the visiting Indians had some success running the ball in the early going, almost taking an early lead.
After Cache’s Eli Angiel missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, the Indians rattled off two long runs from Blue Norman and faced a 3rd-and-3 from the Cache 19. Plainview’s talented Caden Pickens broke through the line and raced toward the goal line, but fumbled inside the 5-yard-line and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback, ending the threat and giving Cache the football.
From there, it was just a matter of giving the ball to Kynel Daniels and the workhorse senior came through just like Griffin expected, carrying the ball 24 times for 198 yards and one touchdown.
“We’re going to use Kynel like that because he just gets stronger with each carry,” Griffin said of his talented back. “He runs hard and he’s going to take it as many times as you need him.”
Daniels, whose longest run went for 52 yards, was not about to boast or brag about his big night. Instead, he gave credit to his mates up front.
“In the second half, the line really blocked well,” Daniels said. “And I felt like I was hitting the holes faster and getting past that first defender. When we did have some troubles on offense, it was just our execution. We worked hard in practice this week and we will have to keep doing that if we want to have the type of success we all want.”
Right after the strange fumble by the Indians, Cache took the ball from its own 20 to pay dirt on a nice nine-play drive capped by a 21-yard run by Daniels over the left side of the line. Angiel boomed the PAT and it was 7-0 with 8:32 left in the half.
Plainview had one more strong drive, moving from the 20 to its own 45, but Cache’s defense rose to the occasion and forced a 4th-and-26 and a punting situation for the visitors.
Cache got great pressure up the middle, Jaylen Niedo got a hand on the ball and Reid Lyon fielded the kick and raced downfield, going deep into Plainview territory. But a blindside block call sent Cache back to midfield to start this drive.
Hunter Glenn connected with Hunter Tate for a 20-yard completion and Daniels set the hosts up with a first down at the 15. The drive stalled, though, and on 4th-and-6, Angiel kicked a 29-yard field goal.
By that time, the Cache defense was figuring out some of the Plainview schemes and on a first down play from its own 3-yard-line the Indians were thrown for a loss in the end zone resulting in a Cache safety and a 12-0 lead.
After that, it was all Cache.
“They did hurt us some early with the run but we made some adjustments at halftime and did a much better job on defense in the second half,” Griffin said. “It was mainly technique and once the guys saw what we were pointing out, we did a better job.”
Indeed, that was the case as the Indians had just 27 yards rushing in the second half after gaining 110 before the break. Plainview, which played without its starting quarterback, failed to complete a pass out of six attempts.
Cache’s final score came late in the third quarter when Glenn capped a 71-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak. Daniels had the big play on that drive, bolting 22 yards to set up a first down at the Plainview 19.