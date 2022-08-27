CACHE — Often you won’t hear a coach sound upbeat after losing a 39-14 football game but you could hear the positives when Cache coach Faron Griffin talked about his Bulldogs after their opener against Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Tuttle Tigers Friday.
This was one of those games that was closer than the score showed and while there were some mistakes by the Bulldogs, there was also a good deal of bite as well.
“I think it was obvious that we made some costly mistakes but I saw a lot of physical play out there and I saw that we have some playmakers,” Griffin said. “I loved the way these guys fought to the end to try and make it a game. To keep battling to the end was great to see from these guys.
“We know these guys can make some plays and we just have to keep working hard and moving forward. We knew Tuttle had a good team but we made some mistakes that made it easier on their offense.”
Case in point came in the early going when Cache punter Drake Jones boomed a 48-yarder to pin Tuttle at its own 2-yard-line. The Tigers needed 11 plays to reach the Cache 20-yard-line and on that drive Cache was guilty of roughing-the-passer penalty that kept the drive and then a defensive holding helped Tuttle get a first down at the 20.
But Cache safety Brayden Castro made a great read on a first-down passing attempt and intercepted it at the 2-yard-line and returned it to the 23.
Cache got another great punt from Jones, this one going 52 yards, and the defense slammed the door on the Tigers a second time.
But the third possession is when the Tigers made it count, driving 74 yards on 10 plays, with a facemask penalty aiding the cause for the visitors.
“Those penalties really hurt us because we were making some things happen and playing the type of physical defense we’ve been preaching,” Griffin said. “Our offense is going to get better; this game showed we can make plays.”
With the offense unable to move the ball in the first half, matters got out of control quickly as Tuttle scored twice in the span of less than two minutes, the second score coming on a 69-yard-touchdown pass that the receiver just blew past the Cache defender and hauled in the strike.
Give the Bulldogs credit for coming out with renewed fight in the second half, marching 49 yards with the touchdown coming when quarterback Tyler Harbin found Gabe Diaz who made a great catch inside the 5-yard-line and fought his way into paydirt. Shane Feeback tacked on the PAT and Cache fans had something to cheer about.
Cache didn’t quit fighting, even after the Tigers tacked on two more touchdowns. This time Cache marched 64 yards to score with Harbin rolling out of trouble and launching a perfect spiral to Cole Ashworth in the end zone. Feeback was true again to arrange the final points for the Bulldogs. The senior kicker just missed a 42-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game.
Cache will head to Altus next Friday to face the Bulldogs who lost to Elk City, 36-7.