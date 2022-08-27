Cache opens season at home

Cache running back Connor Muldowney looks for room to run during the first half of Friday's season opener before a large crowd at Ulrich Stadium.

 Jim Alley/staff

CACHE — Often you won’t hear a coach sound upbeat after losing a 39-14 football game but you could hear the positives when Cache coach Faron Griffin talked about his Bulldogs after their opener against Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Tuttle Tigers Friday.

This was one of those games that was closer than the score showed and while there were some mistakes by the Bulldogs, there was also a good deal of bite as well.

