Cache lost a 1-0 decision against Purcell Saturday in the title game in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament that included several of the best teams in the state.
Kadielynn Fisher was touched for the loss despite allowing just one run and scattering seven hits. She fanned two and didn’t walk a batter.
Cache had three hits but couldn’t get any of those runners across home.
The Bulldogs reached the title game by beating Noble, 9-3, in the semifinals Friday. Cache took a 5-3 lead in the third inning on doubles by Adison Goodin and Kayla Timmons.
Payton Nunley started in the circle, allowing four hits and three runs. She struck out one and didn’t walk a batter. Fisher worked three innings in relief to get the win. She didn’t allow a hit and fanned two.
Earlier Friday the Bulldogs lost an 8-7 battle with host Washington when the Warriors scored on an error to seal the outcome in walk-off fashion.
Cache built a 5-0 lead before Washington came racing back. The Bulldogs used a Danielle Powell 2-run double followed by an Asia Timmons single that drove in another run.
After seeing the Warriors score to regain the lead, Cache bounced back in the top of the sixth with a Powell RBI double and an error that gave Cache a 7-5 lead before the Washington rally sealed the pool play victory.
Cache had no trouble in the tourney opener, routing Plainview, 8-0. The big blow in the fourth was a Thomas triple that plated two runs. Fisher got the pitching win, scattering four hits and fanning one.
Maddison Tate led Cache with three hits while Powell and Timmons each drove in three runs for the Bulldogs and Caitlyn Hodge collected two hits for Cache.
Cache will return to action Friday at Tuttle.