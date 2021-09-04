CACHE — Cache won its opener with stout defense and while the defense had its moments again Friday against Altus at Ullrich Stadium, this time the offense was able to put together some drives that even had the stone-faced Faron Griffin breaking out a few smiles as his club rolled to a 49-0 victory to run its record to 2-0 on the young season.
But the last thing Griffin shared with his troops was, “remember we have to go on the road next week so enjoy this one tonight but then let’s get ready for the next one.” That will come on the road against Plainview, then two weeks after that the Bulldogs head to Bethany for another tough road test.
The offense gave him something to be pleased about with a solid effort both on the ground and in the air.
Cache rushed for 364 yards and the amazing thing was that 14 different players carried the ball.
“We knew we had some good skill people coming back and they all did a good job running with the ball,” Griffin said. “And I was happy that we executed a little better in the passing game. That was an area we had to improve upon and tonight we showed we had that capability. We just have to be consistent.”
Cache quarterback Tyler Miles completed 6 of 10 attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown, that being a 44-yard strike to Keegan Fink, who got behind the defender and hauled in the perfect pass and raced into the end zone. Brayden Castro then hit Reid Lyon for the two-point conversion, and it was quickly 22-0 and the only thing in doubt was just what the final score would be.
“That’s a really good football team,” Altus coach Dan Cocannouer said. “That bunch is going to be tough in that district; I wouldn’t be surprised if they won it. We’ve been having some tough injury issues, but our kids keep fighting all the way. It’s just tough when you play as tough a schedule as we play.”
Altus was able to earn just four first downs in the first half and three of those were gained on Cache penalties. At the break, Cache’s defense had allowed just 19 yards rushing and just six yards in the air on one completion.
“Our defense played really well again tonight,” Griffin said. “We got to see a lot of kids get in the game and that will help with our depth down the stretch. We have some good athletes and we’re going to give them a chance.”
It was Miles who got the first Cache score on a 1-yard touchdown run that capped an 80-yard touchdown drive. Cache also went 80 yards for its second score, that coming on a Drake Jones run on a counter that covered the final 27 yards.
Cache defense got the ball right back after shutting down an Altus drive and that’s when Fink caught his long TD pass.
In the second half Cache added a 31-yard scoring run by Jones, a Lyon touchdown run from one yard out after the 41-yard drive. And then a 35-yard scoring run buy Connor Muldowney tacked on six more before Jarrius Daniels scored the final touchdown from 35 yards out.