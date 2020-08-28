ELGIN — The old adage about throwing records out when it comes to rivalries certainly seems to ring true when it comes to two of Southwest Oklahoma’s fiercest adversaries meet.
It was on display again Thursday, as Cache fell behind 2-0 to an Elgin team mired in a five-game skid. But behind a gritty outing from Kyla Bonnarens both in the circle and at the plate, Cache came back to tie and later win the game late, taking a 4-2 victory over the Owls.
Elgin’s Mikayla Arnold doubled home two runs in the 2nd to give the Owls a 2-0 lead. But Kayla Timmons and Maddie Crandall both got on base via singles to start the top of the 3rd. And after Krista Yackeyonny drew a walk, Bonnarens hit a sacrifice fly that managed to score two runs. And even though Yackeyonny was tagged out on the base paths on the play to seal a double play, the score was still tied.
Cache Head Coach Miles Smith said his team has somewhat made a habit out of starting slow, something he doesn’t necessarily hope continues, though it helps to have a team comfortable in adverse situations. And in a year that has featured a global pandemic, his players really haven’t had a choice but to adapt on the fly.
“We’ve been doing that kind of all year long,” Smith said. “The girls compete really hard this year. I think that’s something they’ve learned kind of through all the circumstances is to enjoy every moment we get to be out here and compete like crazy when you get the chance.”
Bonnarens and Elgin pitcher Jordan Johnson spent much of the next two-and-a-half innings shutting down the opposing offenses, with three 1-2-3 innings. However, two errors, a fielder’s choice and a passed ball allowed Elgin’s Hannah Endicott to advance to 3rd base in the bottom of the 5th inning. But that was as far as Endicott got, as Aubrie Tucker flied out to end the inning with the score still tied.
The dam finally broke in the sixth, as Yackeyonny doubled and Bonnarens singled to put runners on base with no outs. Anslie Roach drove in Yackeyonny on a sac fly while freshman courtesy runner Asia Timmons later scored on a single by fellow freshman Maddie Tate.
That was all the support Bonnarens would need on the mound, retiring six of the final eight batters she faced. And while Bonnarens gave up eight hits and only struck out two, her coach admired the poise she exhibited in the circle.
“I thought Kyla’s composure was excellent,” Smith said. “It wasn’t her best game in the circle, she’s had games where she’s thrown better and her command has been a lot better. Today, she battled and battled without her best stuff, just plugged away and got the job done.”
Cache is now tied for third in the district with Anadarko at 3-2 while Elgin is 2-4. And despite the disparity in records, Smith knows to expect a slugfest every time the Battle of the Wichitas comes around.
“Every time we play them, it’s like that. And I don’t care what their record is, they’re better than three wins. They’ve got good athletes all over the field and Coach (Levi) Garrett does a great job with them.”
Cache (9-8) visits Clinton on Monday, while Elgin (3-11) visits Anadarko at 5 p.m. this evening.