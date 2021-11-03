CACHE — Playing high school football can be a great deal of fun for any young athlete. But there is one position is tougher than any other, and that is quarterback.
That job can be a thankless one for sure because the focus of most everyone in the stadium is on the quarterback because he’s the guy who makes sure the play is called right, that everyone is in the correct alignment and that he handles the snap smoothly to just start the play in motion.
After that, he needs to handle the fakes, a handoff, or he has to make the right read and throw to the open receiver. If any part of the system breaks down, it can lead to a loss of yardage or a turnover.
For Cache quarterback Tyler Miles, it’s a job he loves, though it’s not always going like he had hoped.
Two weeks ago, against Elk City, Miles rolled out right to throw a sideline route but he didn’t see the rusher getting around the backside blocker and just as he launched the ball he was hit from behind.
In the path to his intended receiver was a 6’6 Elk City defensive end who jumped high and intercepted the tipped ball, giving the Elks great field position and a quick touchdown.
That’s just one of the lessons Miles is learning on the fly.
“Tyler came in against El Reno and made some big plays for us and then he had a really good series late against Bethany,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said. “Through it all he’s been poised and he’s worked hard to keep improving. He’s had a great deal of pressure put on him but he always comes back and tries to improve with each play.”
Miles said he just wants to keep improving and he’s eager to start the off-season drills to do just that.
“I try to play within myself,” Miles said. “It’s hard not to hear some of the stuff from fans but I just want to keep improving and try to learn and become a better player. My goal is to get into February when we have quarterback meetings and learn more and more about the offense.
“I want to get the other quarterbacks and some of the young receivers and work on our timing and try to be a leader in that area. We have to work hard in the off-season to become a better team. It’s going to take all of us to get better as a team. All I can do is my job and hope that the other younger players want to go in the right direction and focus on getting better as well.”
Off the field Miles is your normal high school junior with a love for hunting and rodeo.
“I’ve always wanted to be a bull rider but I will have to wait until after I graduate,” he said with a big grin. “It’s just something I think would be fun to try but I know Coach Griffin won’t want me doing that next year.”
For now, he gets his thrills going hunting.
“I went up to Black Kettle (Reserve) to hunt for deer,” he said. “I love making deer jerky. I have a dehydrator and I have my own recipe I really makes some pretty good jerky.”
But, like any youngster with a plan to make money will tell you, “I will give you a sample, but I won’t give you my recipe.”
While deer jerky is a good snack, when Miles wants to fill up on protein, he opts for Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
“That’s my favorite, the ribeye at Cattleman’s,” he said. “It’s got to be cooked medium-rare with a huge, loaded baked potato.”
As far as his classroom work goes, Miles is enjoying Algebra III because he has a great teacher who makes learning interesting.
And, he has no visions of grandeur that he will be playing college football.
“I’m not going to college, I’m going to trade school and learn how to be a lineman,” he said. “I think those trade jobs are going to become more and more popular as we start struggling to find plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, HVAC and all the other trade jobs that are vital to everyone.”
For now, he just wants to do his best to help the Bulldogs close the season with a win.
“I am hoping that everyone will come out ready to play Friday and get a win to close the season,” Miles said. “I have to admit, the atmosphere has been toxic at times but I can’t worry about that. My job is to do my best and hopefully everyone else will do the same this week.”