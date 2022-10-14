Going up

Cache center Joseph Rendina-Brown prepares to make a big lift during the Bulldogs’ summer lifting classes as they prepare for the start of the season. Cache visits Weatherford Friday for a big District 5A-1 contest that will go a long way toward determining if Cache will make the playoffs.

 Staff

Fans who watched Cache’s district battle with Elk City last week could see the improvement by one of the most critical groups on any team as the offensive line had its best game of the season and that in turn allowed the Bulldogs to make a strong run at upsetting Elk City, which is getting closer to sealing a playoff berth.

One of the reasons the Bulldogs are getting better up front has been the play of 6-4, 301-pound center Joseph Rendina-Brown.