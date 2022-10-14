Fans who watched Cache’s district battle with Elk City last week could see the improvement by one of the most critical groups on any team as the offensive line had its best game of the season and that in turn allowed the Bulldogs to make a strong run at upsetting Elk City, which is getting closer to sealing a playoff berth.
One of the reasons the Bulldogs are getting better up front has been the play of 6-4, 301-pound center Joseph Rendina-Brown.
“We have really come together in the past few weeks and with good chemistry among the five of us, it’s just allowed the offense to improve overall,” he said. “We have all started to help each other improve our own skills and that in turn helps the entire group. I think the thing I was most proud about last week was that not just myself but other linemen were getting to the second level and making big downfield blocks. I’m not sure what our grades were but I think all of us agreed that last week was our best game as an offensive line.”
That’s what is great about the offensive linemen, they are quick to accept praise but they always want to give that praise to the entire group.
“I’d like to mention the other linemen,” Brown said. “Reuben Cable and Jacob Hutson are the guards and Kenneth Wermy and Brandon Price are the tackles. We all hang out together and that’s why we are playing as a more cohesive group now. We know that for us to be able to execute our offense that the linemen must do their jobs up front or else nothing will work.”
While those five linemen have great chemistry, they also have some other factors going for them. Rendina-Brown lists his size at 6-4, 301; Cable is 5-10, 265; Hutson is 5-10, 220; Wermy is 6-6, 305; and Price is 5-10, 220. They not only are big, they are among the team’s best lifters and all five are also quick on their feet.
Rendina-Brown has added even more skills during wrestling.
“Wrestling really helps you learn about leverage and it helps with your footwork,” he said. “Our coaches have been good about teaching the proper footwork for offensive linemen and we have all gotten better during the season.”
Another thing that goes hand-in-hand with offensive linemen is the ability to eat large amounts of food, but not just anything will work. Offensive linemen want lots of food but it must be good.
For Rendina-Brown there is a family connection that suits his taste buds just right.
“My grandmother Carmella Rendina has Italian heritage and she makes the most amazing spaghetti and meat sauce,” he said. “For her, the meat sauce is something that takes up the weekend. She uses Italian sausage, ground beef and all types of seasonings. You go to her house and the smell is the first thing that hits you. Then when she dishes it out it’s just something you dig in and start eating until you are full.”
Grandpa Joe Rendina is why the family wound up in Cache.
“My grandpa was in the Army and he met my grandma in New York and when the Army sent him overseas, they eventually ended up here at Fort Sill,” he said.
Joseph is currently taking calculus this semester and he’s focused on that class as he prepares for chasing a degree in mechanical engineering.
“I’d love to attend Texas Tech or Oklahoma State and major in mechanical engineering,” he said. “If it happens, I’d love a chance to play football for one of those two schools. I know that if we get into the playoffs it would help those of us who are thinking about playing college football and right now I think our chances of that happening are starting to improve.
“I think our offensive is getting better and we just have to keep working on cutting down the turnovers and be more consistent.”
Rendina-Brown also plays defensive end and he knows that unit has to keep improving as well if the Bulldogs are going to make the playoffs.
“I think our defense is getting better but we must get some stops and make sure teams can’t put together those long drives against us,” he said. “Defensively we have to keep working to be better tacklers and we need to put more pressure on the opposition quarterbacks.”
While most coaches will look at the Cache video and put a pointer on Rendina-Brown’s play on the offensive line but they might ought to talk to him first.
“I just love to hit people, so I think I’d be more suited for a defensive guy in college,” he said. “Right now we just have to keep getting everyone to play better because we have to improve and win these last four games to get into position to make the playoffs and right now that’s our goal. We don’t want to settle for anything less.”