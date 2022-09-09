Winning cures everything
Losing any sporting event is tough on players and coaches. However, when those losses keep compounding week after week it sends morale plunging.
For Cache’s football team, that string of losses had reached nine and if you think it wasn’t something that the coaches and players had on their minds it took just a few seconds to understand the relief.
“These guys and our coaches needed a win in the worst way,” Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin said Wednesday before practice. “When you go 364 days without a win it affects you, so to get the ‘W’ last week was good for everyone involved with this program.”
The victory was a 44-10 decision over Altus and while there was no doubt about the domination that the Bulldogs had in that game, there were still areas that Griffin and his staff worked to correct earlier this week as they prepare for tonight’s Battle of the Wichitas against Elgin. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Ulrich Stadium in Cache.
“We knew entering the Altus game that our defense had to be disciplined because against the Flexbone you have to follow your assignments and not get distracted,” Griffin said. “We did a pretty good job on defense and our offense continues to improve. We did have a fumble when we mixed up an exchange in the backfield and we had some penalties that we have to keep working to eliminate.”
Special teams improving
Coach Griffin continues to be pleased with his special teams.
“Drake Jones continues to do a good job punting the football and Shane (placekicker Feeback) drove most of the kickoffs into the end zone and the one where we asked him to pooch it turned out good,” the coach said. “Shane hit all the PATs and that is going to be important in the remainder of our games.
“We also have to keep getting guys down the field and make sure we don’t give up any long returns. We’ve worked hard on our coverage teams and as we get into district those things are going to be more and more important.”
Supporting the Bulldogs
Griffin was excited about the continued support of his team in the Cache community.
“The First Baptist Church of Cache is feeding the team and coaches Thursday and we appreciate the various groups that want to be involved with helping our program,” he said. “This is also Homecoming and I wanted to have that before our district schedule begins. There are always some distractions on Homecoming and then there is the interest because this is Elgin, but we are not treating this game any different than the others.”
Scouting Elgin
Griffin said that Elgin will send a large group of talented players to the field for tonight’s contest.
“The first thing you notice on the video is that (Elgin quarterback Tres) Lorah looks more like a seasoned veteran than a sophomore,” Griffin said. “He does a good job of making his reads and then getting the ball out quickly. It looks like his arm strength is even better than it was last season.”
On the offensive side for the Bulldogs, Griffin said that his own quarterback is making steady progress and that bodes well with the tough District 4A-1 schedule just around the corner.
“Tyler (Harbin) has made a great deal of progress just in the past couple of weeks,” the coach said. “We have a great deal of confidence in his ability to run the offense and we’re going to throw more because he’s becoming more comfortable with each snap.”
Another boost to the offense has been the improvement of the Cache receivers.
“Our receivers are getting better with their spacing and that is going to allow Tyler to be able to make his progressions and then find the open receiver quicker,” he said. “The great thing is that this group of receivers are eager to learn and they absorb everything we throw at them.”
-Compiled by Joey Goodman