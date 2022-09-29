Thursday, Thursday
Thursday, Thursday
Thursday games are a fixture for the three Lawton schools but it’s been some time since Cache has played a Thursday game. Tonight, though, the Bulldogs drive to Oklahoma City to battle Southeast at 7 p.m. at C.B. Speegle Stadium.
“I’ve always liked Thursday games because we had them when I was coaching at Mac,” Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “It allows you to go scout your next opponent in person and it gives you a little more time to prepare for that next opponent.”
In Cache’s case, that next opponent is Elk City, which is a district opponent. However, Southeast will be a non-district game and Griffin explained why that’s the case.
“When we (4A coaches) got together to draw up the new districts, Western Heights was involved,” he said. “However, late in the summer they notified the OSSAA that they wouldn’t be playing this fall. Once they commit they are supposed to have to play but they let them to opt out and that’s why we have a seven-team district.”
Having a Thursday game does affect practice, though.
“We’ve shortened our Wednesday practice and will basically combine our Wednesday and Thursday practice schedule on Wednesday,” he said.
Injury decks senior
Last week’s 28-14 victory over Woodward wound up being costly as senior punter/linebacker/running-back Drake Jones suffered a knee injury during the game.
“He had a nice gain and they drug him down on the sideline with a horse-collar tackle,” Griffin said. “He had an MRI and is going back to find out what his report is going to be.”
Jones was in the locker-room before Wednesday’s practice wearing a knee brace.
“It really doesn’t hurt as much as I thought it might,” the senior said. “I go back to McBride (Oklahoma City orthopedic clinic) tomorrow to see what they found.”
Jones had been posting great punting numbers this season but sophomore Ben Angiel stepped in and handled the job well the rest of the game according to Griffin.
Southeast improved
Griffin says this Southeast team is more talented than teams Mac fans had seen in the past decade and he expects a tough game tonight.
“They have 3 or 4 kids who have the talent to go DI (NCAA Division I),” Griffin said. “They run the spread and their quarterback does a good job of extending plays. He loves to throw deep if he has the time, but he is also a good runner. Plus they have a good back as well. It will be a challenge, especially because we are banged up and will hold out some guys because we have a big district game next week.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman
