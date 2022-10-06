Instant replay
Cache fans, coaches and players were sure not happy after Oklahoma City Southeast used a “Hail Mary” to score on the final play last week to edge the Bulldogs.
Wednesday Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin was able to show this reporter the play in question from several levels and at slow motion and while our original description of the ball hitting the leg of a Cache defender was on point, what you couldn’t see on some video was that the ball hit the ground before the Southeast player grabbed it and held it high as he lay on his back.
Griffin challenged the call on the field and he had one member of the officiating crew say the ball did hit the ground.
“The official who made the touchdown call was behind the players and he was blocked by one of our players and the Southeast player who was on his side facing away,” Griffin pointed out in the video. “The official on our side said it hit the ground but they over-ruled him.”
Because the game was a non-district contest Griffin didn’t send the video to the OSSAA for the Director of Officiating to view.
“If it had been a district game I would have pursued it but they aren’t going to change something like that,” Griffin said. “We just have to come back strong this week and keep trying to win our district. The thing I told the players after the game was that we are still 1-0 in district and that’s what matters.
“Right now it looks like every team except maybe Woodward, is going to be in this race, so each game is going to be important. I think Elk City might be the best team after watching them beat Clinton last week (14-12).”
Spartans had great athletes
During the game it was obvious that the Cache defense was struggling to adjust to the speed of the Spartans, especially wide receiver Mishawn Graham who caught the game-winning pass.
“Those three guys are all DI-type players,” Griffin said. “They are going to cause problems for any team they face. I thought our offensive execution was really good, probably an 80 percent grade. On that one they stabbed at the ball and had the scoop and score. But we got the big kickoff return and the reason we lost wasn’t the final play, we should have put them away earlier. But we had some penalties and other mistakes and we have to keep cleaning those things up.”
Griffin said the team came back strong Monday to prepare for a key home battle with Elk City Friday.
“We had a good Monday practice and we worked on the things we needed to correct,” he said. “These guys still know our goals are within reach if we just take care of business in these district games.”
Scouting the Elks
Elk City graduated a solid group of seniors that lost 17-7 to Clinton in the 5A state semifinals last fall.
“They have a new head coach in Zac Maynard and he’s handling their defense,” Griffin said. “Offensively Coach (Michael) Fisher is the offensive coordinator and they are running what I’d called a hybrid Flexbone. It has some of the same looks we have in our pop offense. The guy who is going to be a challenge is their big fullback (Levy Owens) who is 5-10 and probably goes 235 or so. That kid runs well for a big guy and if he gets rolling downhill he’s going to be a challenge to stop.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman