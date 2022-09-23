Mission accomplished
One of the primary goals that the Bulldogs wanted to accomplish last week was to slim down the offensive playbook and drill on those plays the coaches felt their personnel could execute better on a consistent basis.
“I think we got the things accomplished we wanted,” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “We condensed our playbook for the varsity as well as the JV and I think we felt much better about our execution after a regular week of work. I’ve been playing a Week Zero game since 2015 and I like having a bye right before district. We didn’t back off, we kept the same practice schedule because that’s what we’ve found is to keep the guys more connected.”
While looking back, Griffin said he would have loved to have had his team play better against Elgin but he thinks the Owls are for real.
“You always want to beat your rival but they have a good bunch up there,” Griffin said. “They have two excellent running backs and a really solid quarterback and that’s a good combination to send out there. I think they will do well up there (in Class 5A).”
Fuel up the buses
Friday comes the long road trip to Woodward now that the Boomers have dropped to Class 4A.
“Somebody has to go up there,” Griffin said. “We are leaving about 12:45 (p.m.) on three buses. The plan is to drive to Clinton, give them a sack lunch and let them stretch their legs. You have to do that and break up these long road trips.”
All three buses are air-conditioned which will make the trip easier on the players and coaches. But with three buses, that means a good supply of bus drivers are needed now that they need Commercial Driver’s Licenses to drive buses with air brakes.
“We are taking our junior high coaches and that give us six drivers to rotate on the trip up and back,” Griffin said. “That is always an issue but now we are lucky to have guys who have gone through the process and got their CDL.”
Griffin said he expects players to put in their ear buds and listen to music or spend their time in other manners.
“You’d be surprised how many of these kids will sleep on the bus,” he said. “They will be asleep as soon as we get out of Cache.”
Scouting the foe
Woodward seems to be a team still trying to find a perfect offense to run after an 0-3 start.
“They have played a tough schedule with Guthrie, Bethany, and Newcastle,” Griffin said. “They don’t seem to be throwing the ball as much but against Bethany they looked much different than they did in the opener against Bethany.”
It all starts with quarterback Taelen Laird.
“They have a big, tall quarterback who is probably 6-4,” Griffin said. “They will run their counter and power much of the time and come smash at you at times. They have the same coach but they look much different. One thing we have to watch is their bootleg game, he does a good job executing on that series.”
Defensively the Boomers continue with the 3-4 and they do have some good athletes.
“They have a couple of guys up front who are strong,” he said. “They will play mostly Cover 2 (zone) in the secondary and sometimes we expect them to run a 3-roll against us.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman