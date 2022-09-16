Cache shrinks playbook
Teams can always gain information after every practice, scrimmage and games, however, even then there are bits of information that can be obtained by watching the opposition.
That was the case after the Cache coaches broke down the video of the Bulldogs’ 27-0 loss to Elgin.
“We were looking at the video and we decided that we had just been throwing too much at the offensive guys,” Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “We watched the Elgin video and saw that they weren’t running that many plays but the ones they ran were well executed and they accomplished what they wanted to accomplish.
“They had two guys get more than 100 yards against us and for the most part they ran three basic plays with different looks.”
So, just how do coaches go about trimming down their playbook?
“It’s not like you just randomly go and cut out a certain number of plays,” Griffin said. “We looked over the ones that our guys were grasping better than others and then started working to improve the execution of those plays. We had this same issue in 2019 and we were 1-2 at the time, which is what we are now. That year we came back and got our offense to work more efficiently and we made the playoffs. We think this bunch can do the same thing and these changes are meant to allow our guys to execute better and gain some confidence in our offense.”
Attitude still good
While the Bulldogs did lose to their arch rival, Coach Griffin said his players came back eager to practice this week and get ready for the start of district next week on the road in Woodward.
“We had a few mental errors and part of that is our inexperience at several positions,” he said. “I learned a great deal from Ernie (former MacArthur coach Manning) and Max (former Mac assistant Plunk) and they always told me you have to get your kids to pin their ears back and get to the football. Our defense had a challenge because Elgin has a couple of really good backs. The Lund (Matthew) kid and the freshman (Ritson Meyer) are both really talented backs and they are tough to tackle.
“I also have to give their offensive line a good deal of credit because they really did a good job moving us. They are going to give those (5A) teams trouble. It won’t surprise me to see them make the playoffs. Coach (Chalmer) Wyatt and his staff have them playing well.”
Healing the injuries
Coach Griffin was one of the first area coaches to schedule a Week Zero game and while there are good and bad things about playing that early contest, he feels the good outweighs the bad.
“I would love to have had a second scrimmage with so many inexperience kids but this bye week is going to be a good thing this season,” he said. “We have some nagging injuries, a couple of sprains and a concussion so having this bye week couldn’t come at a better time. It gives us a chance to heal those guys up and take plenty of time to prepare for the district opener. This week we are working on making ourselves better; not really working on next week’s opponent. We are getting plenty of reps in practice and that’s what we need right now.”
--Compiled by Joey Goodman